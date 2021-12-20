SPORTS
Man Utd in line to benefit from Newcastle spending spree after £6m loan proposal
Newcastle United are plotting a sensational loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial as they look to ease relegation worries.
The Magpies, who are set for their first transfer window under the club’s new ownership, are hoping to make a huge splash.
After defeat to Liverpool last time out, Newcastle find themselves 19th in the table, level on points with bottom-placed Norwich City.
Since Eddie Howe’s appointment in November, the Toon have picked up five points from a possible 18, but were handily beaten by Leicester City and Liverpool, with a clash against league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.
Newcastle are heavily reliant on the goals of Callum Wilson and see Martial as the perfect player to ease the burden on their number 9.
Martial is reportedly pushing for an exit from Old Trafford, having fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.
His agent Philippe Lamboley said: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play.
“He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”
Juventus are also interested in the former Monaco ace, but the Sun report that Newcastle are planning to ‘blow them out of the water’ with a £6m fee to land him on loan for the rest of the season.
NFF to receive $19m from FIFA every four years
The Nigeria Football Federation is set for a windfall of $19m every four years from FIFA if the biennial World Cup plans see the light of the day.
The world body on Monday held a virtual global summit to discuss its highly controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year cycle, as part of a new international match calendar for the period beyond 2024.
FIFA, at the meeting, vowed to hand over an extra $19m every four years to each of its 211 member federations, if it succeeded in its attempt to hold the World Cup every two years.
Its economic arguments had not previously been explicitly stated, but FIFA will hope the numbers can at least persuade smaller nations to get behind the plans.
If the World Cup is held every two years, an independent report by market researchers at Nielsen estimated that approximately $4.4bn of additional revenues would be generated over four years.
The report also suggested that income from gate receipts, media rights and sponsorship for a 48-team tournament — as the World Cup is set to become from 2026 — could increase from $7bn to $11.4bn, a rise of more than 60 per cent.
By creating a “Solidarity Fund” of some $3.5bn in the first four years of the reformed calendar, FIFA estimates it could allocate “around $16m” to every federation over that period, it said.
In addition to that, FIFA also plans to increase funding via its FIFA Forward programme by $3m from the current $6m to $9m.
A report commissioned by European football’s governing body UEFA recently estimated a shortfall of between €2.5bn and €3bn over four years for European federations, if FIFA adopts its controversial plan.
Meanwhile, the World Leagues Forum, which represents 42 member leagues across the globe, estimated that domestic competitions stood to lose a combined $8.5bn if FIFA had its way.
According to an independent report by Open Economics, shared by FIFA, “historical revenue trends of the most relevant clubs and national teams final tournaments show no apparent rivalry between the two.”
However, that report did not advance any figures.
PSG send clear message to Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid transfer speculation intensifies
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has sent a clear message to star striker Kylian Mbappe on the club’s stance on his future.
Mbappe has recently hinted at a move to Real Madrid and his most recent interview suggested that he is open to a move away from Paris, where he is out of contract this summer.
Real Madrid lodged a world record bid – which Sky Sports reported to be in excess of €220million – which received no response from the Ligue 1 club in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.
That led to PSG sporting director Leonardo calling for Real Madrid to be punished by the authorities over their pursuit of the player.
Now, the Brazilian has admitted that the club “want him to stay for his whole life” but confessed that they must “respect his position” – hinting that it is a losing battle.
Mbappe will theoretically be available to speak to other clubs from 1 January – while PSG are due to play Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League the following month.
Leonardo told an interview with Le JDD and Europe1, which will be aired on Sunday night: “If Mbappe decides to stay, he will stay because it is our wish.
“It is a complicated situation because we would like him to stay his whole life and we have to respect his position.
“I think there are still good opportunities to renew his contract. I believe in that.”
FIFA pushes to adopt Arabic as official language
FIFA has proposed to make Arabic its fifth official language, after the four current languages of English, German, Spanish and French.
The football governing body disclosed this in a statement on its website Saturday, marking “the UN’s World Arabic Language Day and the culmination of the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.”
Quoting FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the statement said, the “proposal stems from long-term discussions with stakeholders in Qatar and those across the MENA region, and coincides with the conclusion of the FIFA Arab Cup, which successfully brought together 23 national teams in a celebration of football and unity across the Middle East and Arab world.”
FIFA added that Mr Infantino’s propose is “In recognition of the importance of the Arabic language, which is spoken not only by the 450 million people that live in the more than 20 Arabic-speaking countries but also by millions of Arabs worldwide.”
This development comes as Qatar is in top gear to host the World Cup next year.
