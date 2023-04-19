Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Man Utd get welcome triple injury boost ahead of huge Sevilla and Brighton clashes

By Online Editor
Manchester United received a welcome boost ahead of two huge games against Sevilla and Brighton as Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Marcel Sabitzer were all pictured taking part in training at Carrington on Wednesday.

 

United are still hoping to win a treble this season, having already lifted the League Cup after beating Newcastle 2-0 in the final back in February while remaining in contention to win both the Europa League and the FA Cup.

This week is set to be a massive one for Erik ten Hag’s side, with United set to travel to Spain to face Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday with the score 2-2 on aggregate.

They are then set to face Brighton at Wembley on Sunday in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Ten Hag will be hoping Rashford, Shaw and Sabitzer are all able to feature. Rashford was taken off in United’s 2-0 win over Everton earlier this month with a groin issue.

The club announced that the England star would miss a “few games” due to the injury and Ten Hag did hint that Rashford could be back in time for the second leg against Sevilla, saying: “There is a chance but I can’t confirm it in this moment.”

Shaw, meanwhile, has missed United’s last three games, with the left-back not featuring against Nottingham Forest on Sunday despite Ten Hag’s hopes he would be in contention. As a result, it appears the 27-year-old, who recently signed a new long-term deal, could make his return against Sevilla given he is now back in training.

Sabitzer, who scored a first-half brace in the first leg against Sevilla, was initially named in United’s starting line-up against Forest before suffering an injury in the warm-up. Ten Hag said after the win that he did not want to “risk” Sabitzer and that he was hopeful it would not be a “big injury”.

Tyrell Malacia also trained after missing the win over Forest, but centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are sidelined after they both picked up injuries in the first leg against Sevilla.

 

