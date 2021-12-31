SPORTS
Man Utd get back to winning ways as Rangnick’s Reds breeze past Burnley
Manchester United ended 2021 with a comfortable win as they saw off Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford.
Manager Ralf Rangnick made six changes to the side that were held 1-1 at Newcastle on Monday.
Scott McTominay handed the home side an early lead in an open contest, with a Ben Mee own goal and Cristiano Ronaldo tap-in putting them 3-0 up after 35 minutes.
Whilst Aaron Lennon got one back for the visitors before half-time, they showed few signs of a further fightback in the second half as United cruised to victory.
Here are five talking points from a strong end to a rollercoaster year for the Red Devils.
Magnificent McTominay
Central midfield has been a position which has sparked plenty of scrutiny at Manchester United in recent years.
But with United believed to be keen to dip into the transfer market this January to bolster their options, Scott McTominay sent a timely reminder over his qualities.
The Scot capitalised on a loose Cristiano Ronaldo touch to fire a precise strike into the bottom corner to give his side an early lead.
Sir Alex Ferguson’s heart-warming reaction to birthday tribute before Man Utd vs Burnley
undefined
Man Utd’s six changes explained with Raphael Varane dropping to the bench after Newcastle
undefined
And he was largely responsible for Ronaldo netting the third as his powerful long-range striker was superbly saved by Wayne Hennessey but dropped to his team-mates’ feet.
Aside from his involvement in the two goals, McTominay was a driving force in midfield and put in an excellent performance.
“Logical” strike partnership
Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo finally started together in attack after Cavani’s impressive cameo against Newcastle.
Explaining the selection ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick said: “When Edi came on at half-time at Newcastle, not only did he score the equaliser but he also had another two great opportunities.
“He is in good shape so for me it was logical to play him and Cristiano together. Yes, the other changes are just due to the fact that we only played three days ago. It is all about energy and fresh legs.”
The “logical” decision to partner him with Ronaldo appeared to pay off.
The duo complemented each other well with their off the ball movement as United looked dangerous in attack.
Whilst there are question marks over Cavani’s future, United look a better side when he is on the pitch.
Full-backs return
One of the first things Ralf Rangnick did after taking charge of United was to change his full-backs.
Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles both impressed in his first few games but, after struggling against Newcastle, were replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw for the visit of Burnley.
Both made their attacking intentions clear early in the first-half having been restored to the starting line-up.
At one stage, Wan-Bissaka found himself on the left flank after a lung-busting diagonal run to support Jadon Sancho.
Moments later, Luke Shaw drove forward from his own half before firing a powerful shot into the side-netting and he played a key role in United’s second goal by winning back possession and setting Jadon Sancho free.
Defensively, Wan-Bissaka had some lapses late on but it will be fascinating to see how Rangnick decides to utilise his full-back options over the coming weeks.
More width
Manchester United struggled to make inroads through the middle against Newcastle in their last outing.
That, coupled with the suspension of Bruno Fernandes, prompted Ralf Rangnick to opt for more width in his 4-2-2-2 formation.
Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood both started behind the front two, with Sancho on the left and Greenwood on the right flank.
Sancho in particular was lively and got himself on the ball out wide before cutting inside to deliver United’s second goal via a deflection off Ben Mee.
The big-money summer signing wheeled away in celebration but was eventually denied his first Old Trafford goal in the Premier League as it was ruled an own goal.
But he did himself no harm with a lively display as he continues to get to grips with a new system under Rangnick.
Both Sancho and Greenwood were given plenty of freedom to roam and, with Ronaldo and Cavani’s movement in front of them, contributed to United looking dangerous in Fernandes’ absence.
Maguire’s woes continue
Harry Maguire is one of plenty of United players to have come under-fire for their performances this season.
Whilst the result was never really in doubt for United, it was their captain who could again shoulder the blame for the goal they conceded.
SPORTS
Romelu Lukaku hits out at Thomas Tuchel over current Chelsea situation
Romelu Lukaku declared he is “not happy” at Chelsea and aimed a swipe at Thomas Tuchel’s tactics as the crisis at Stamford Bridge intensifies in a recent interview.
Lukaku, 28, joined the Blues in a club-record £97.5million transfer from Inter Milan less than five months ago but he is already dreaming of a return to the Italian giants in the future and regrets the nature of his San Siro exit.
The Belgian has been a hit when available this season, scoring five goals in eight Premier League starts.
However, Lukaku’s impact has been limited by injuries and coronavirus, while Chelsea manager Tuchel has frequently left him out of the starting XI even when he has been available.
The former Manchester United and Everton striker opened the scoring in Wednesday’s clash with Brighton but was disconsolate after Chelsea threw away victory at the death to drop points for the third time in four games and give up more ground in the title race.
In an explosive interview with Sky Sport Italia, believed to have been held a few weeks ago, Lukaku vented his frustrations with his current responsibilities under Tuchel and repeatedly admitted his unhappiness with “the situation” at Stamford Bridge.
He said: “Physically I’m fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal.
“I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional.
“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.”
The first quotes from Lukaku’s bombshell interview have emerged just days after he demanded more “clarity” from Tuchel due to uncertainty over his role in the Chelsea attack.
He also opened up on his lingering regret about the way in which he departed Inter before promising he would return to the Nerazzurri in the future.
“I think everything that happened was not supposed to happen like this,” he added.
“How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time.
“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.
“I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.”
SPORTS
Tennis star, Zverev, plans to do better after breakout 2021
Alexander Zverev had the best season of his career in 2021 and the world number three said Friday he plans to do even better in the coming year, starting at the ATP Cup.
The German ace captured his second ATP Finals title in November, producing a brilliant performance to defeat world number two Daniil Medvedev, adding to the Olympic gold medal he won in Tokyo.
That trophy in Turin was his sixth of the year and he is keen to carry the momentum forward, starting with a tough opening clash of 2022 on Sunday against Britain’s 12th ranked Cameron Norrie at the ATP Cup in Sydney.
“It is a great challenge. I will know exactly where I am at after the first few matches,” he said ahead of the 16-team event, which starts on Saturday.
Zverev also won the ATP Finals title in 2018, only to have a poor 2019.
But he said he had grown as a player and person since then and expects it to be a springboard for an even better season this time around.
“I was a lot younger. I was 21 years old going into the 2019 season. It was my first very big title at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2018,” said Zverev.
“I do feel I’m a little bit of a different player but also I’m a different person, I think. I’ve had a lot more experience on the court, I had a lot more experience outside the court.
“I know how to handle maybe the media a little bit better. I know how to handle pressure maybe a tiny bit better, as well.”
Zverev said the fact that he continued his red-hot Olympic form into the rest of the year boded well for 2022 and that the momentum would help propel him to “have the best season of my career”.
“It’s going to be an exciting year for tennis, because I think the first six months of this (2021) season, Novak (Djokovic) has dominated tennis,” he said.
“He’s won all three Grand Slams, won every big singles title there is.
“But in the last six months of the season, I think the titles were a bit more split. They were split between Novak, Daniil, and myself.”
Germany lost to Medvedev’s Russia in the last four at the ATP Cup in 2021 and Zverev is confident of going at least one better this time alongside team-mates Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, and Tim Puetz.
Their clash with Norrie’s Britain is a re-match of their Davis Cup semi-final in early December, where Krawietz and Puetz won a crucial doubles rubber to send Germany through.
SPORTS
Man Utd legend David Beckham ‘set for knighthood
David Beckham is finally set to be awarded a knighthood after his finances were given the all clear to end a decade-long wait for the honour, according to a new report.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer has reportedly been moved onto the official recommendations list for next June.
Beckham, who is second on England’s all-time list of appearance makers with 115 caps, has had to wait patiently while an issue with his finances and the HM Customs and Revenue was cleared up.
The millionaire former footballer was previously ineligible for the award after he found himself embroiled amongst a tax avoidance scheme which resulted in his status being moved into the red category.
Beckham was one of 140 celebrities allegedly caught up in the 2013 Ingenious tax avoidance scheme, which resulted in the company being blacklisted by the Inland revenue.
If an individual is given a “red warning” by the Inland Revenue for irregularities in their finances, they are subsequently barred from all honours recognition.
However, the firm were successful in appealing against HMRC and Beckham’s representatives approached tax officials to settle his case.
And after 10 years of having his finances by the taxman, the 46-year-old has finally had his status upgraded from red to green, meaning he can now be awarded his knighthood, as reported by The Sun.
An unnamed source reportedly said that Beckham had no knowledge of the scheme.
The former England captain is now set to become one of the latest individuals to add ‘Sir’ in front of their name, joining the likes of national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 in February.
The decision to uplift the red warning was praised by the family of the late Captain Sir Moore, who highlighted the “kindness” Beckham showed towards the war veteran.
“We’re delighted David is finally in line to receive a knighthood — something he thoroughly deserves,” Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, co-founder of the The Captain Tom Foundation, told The Sun.
“We will never forget the kindness and support that David and his family have shown my late father and our family.”
As well as finally being cleared for tax avoidance, a report published by the Sunday Times also suggests David and Victoria Beckham were actually amongst the highest taxpayers in Britain.
They claimed the Inter Miami owner and the former Spice Girl paid £12.7m in tax over the course of a 12-month period.
Mirror Sport has contacted David Beckham’s representatives for comment.
