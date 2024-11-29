Marcus Rashford has been criticised by Manchester United supporters after he was seen throwing his gloves on the floor during their Europa League victory on Thursday night.

The incident occurred moments before Rashford was brought on as a substitute for Mason Mount in the 59th minute of United’s 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt.

As he was making his final preparations on the touchline in front of new United manager Ruben Amorim, Rashford opted to remove his gloves before making his way onto the pitch.

However, instead of handing the gloves to the United staff member who was stood behind him, Rashford opted to throw them on the floor.

- Advertisement -

After watching Rashford throw his first glove, the member of United’s backroom team stood with his arm outstretched to collect the second glove but that was also thrown to the floor by the 27-year-old.

The clip was widely shared on social media, with many United supporters angered by Rashford’s actions.

A United fan on X wrote: ‘Usually I don’t comment on Rashford, but throwing the gloves on the floor when the guy is there waiting to take them off you in unacceptable. Becoming hard to defend him these days unfortunately.’

Another United supporter wrote: ‘This is embarrassing. Who does he think he is. I know this is probably common amongst footballers and not just a Rashford thing. But it doesn’t take much to show a bit of class and respect.’

Another United fan added: ‘That’s just disrespectful, I like Rashford but that’s not good.’

Meanwhile, a Liverpool supporter wrote: ‘Just hand him your gloves. Why throw them on the floor like he’s your dog. Can’t stand the lad honestly.’

An Everton fan who also watched the clip wrote: ‘Just absolutely arrogant and rude, the man is stood right next to him, not one need to just drop them on the floor like that. Hate that kind of stuff.’