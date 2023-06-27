Man Utd fans protest against Glazers

Manchester United fans on Tuesday protested as frustration continues to grow over uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership.

Supporters organised the demonstration outside United’s stadium Megastore. The protesters formed a human blockade outside the store, forcing it to close

The protest is against the Glazer family’s ownership and the protracted sales process which has now entered its eighth month.

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still waiting to hear whether their offers to buy the club have been successful despite the final round of bidding officially ending in April.

The Glazers are also considering offers of minority investment from a number of US-based groups.

The Glazers have been widely unpopular owners since taking over in a leveraged buy-out in 2005 but anger among fans has grown further over fears that the uncertainty at the top of the club is impacting a crucial summer for manager Erik ten Hag.

The timing was particularly telling as the Red Devils had only just released their brand new strip for the 2023/24 season.

In normal circumstances, fans would be lined up outside the club shop to get their hands on the famous red shirt.