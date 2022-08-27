SPORTS
Man Utd fans copy Arsenal as they debut new Casemiro chant ahead of debut
Manchester United fans gave a rendition of their chant for new signing Casemiro before the former Real Madrid player’s first appearance for the club, but the tune was familiar
Football fans will often take inspiration from one another, and Manchester United supporters are not above such an approach.
Supporters were seen debuting a new chant in honour of latest signing Casemiro. The Brazilian international has joined from Real Madrid in a deal worth a reported £60m, but was named among the substitutes for the Premier League game at Southampton after arriving too late to feature against Liverpool on Monday.
The tune was a familiar one, too. Certainly, Arsenal fans will have recognised the tune, having delivered a similar chant for two of their own players last season which sounds awfully similar.
In a clip shared on social media, a group of United fans can be seen singing and holding Brazilian flags aloft. The chant, to the tune of Status Quo’s ‘Rocking All Over the World,’ ends with the words “here we go, Bruno [Fernandes] and Casemiro” in honour of a midfield pairing we’re likely to see a lot more of in the coming weeks.
Arsenal fans used the same song last season, name-checking homegrown pair Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe during the same part of the chorus. Fans of England’s women’s team also adopted the song during the Lionesses’ run to Euros glory over the summer, dedicating it to Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.
“I only hear Saka and Emile Smith Rowe,” one football fan wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, even the United fan who shared the footage recognised Arsenal had used the chant for their players first.
“I think we have a squad that’s quite competitive, so that’s always a difficult decision,” Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport after declining to rush Casemiro into the starting XI. “But, as you say, we had a really good performance on Monday and then you stick to it, but it’s also to give Casemiro the time.
He has not played one game, 90 minutes, so he has to adapt to England, has to adapt to Man United and to give him the time to integrate in the team.” However, pundit and former United favourite Paul Scholes admitted he was a little surprised to see the Brazilian left out with Ten Hag’s team looking to improve on a poor recent away record.
“The experience of Casemiro would’ve been nice for this team especially away from home,” Scholes said. “This team have lost the last seven away games and bring that togetherness, solidness, character in the middle of the pitch – I thought he might’ve played today.”
Sadio Mane replies to message from Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool struggles
Jurgen Klopp has called Sadio Mane “the national hero in Senegal” in heartwarming message to his former Liverpool player.
Mane, 30, left Merseyside to join Bayern Munich earlier this summer. It’s proven to be a wise decision by the Senegal international, who’s scored four goals in as many games to help Bayern enjoy a perfect start to the season, winning the DFL-Supercup along the wat.
But Liverpool have struggled since Mane’s exit. Although they defeated Manchester City 3-1 to win the Community Shield, they’ve picked up just two points from their opening three Premier League games – losing 2-1 to Manchester United in their most recent fixture.
Despite losing one of his best players to a Champions League rival, Klopp isn’t holding a grudge. “He has a huge heart for his homeland, building schools and hospitals locally for good reasons,” he told the Bundesliga’s YouTube channel. “It’s an incredible story, how he even got started with football. [He’s] a really great guy.”
Klopp went on to highlight Mane’s reputation in his homeland. The talismanic star led Senegal to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in February and World Cup qualification the next month. “Sadio is the national hero in Senegal,” added Klopp.
“Winning the Africa Cup [AFCON], Player of the Tournament, Africa’s Men’s Player of the Year, scored the decisive penalty [in the AFCON final] and other vital goals. Right now, he could probably become president there if he wanted.”
Mane played a fundamental role in Liverpool’s success under Klopp, scoring 120 goals to help them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup. He joined the Reds from Southampton in July 2016.
Mane was shown a video clip of Klopp’s praise and was pleased to hear his kind words. “No, it’s just a compliment from him,” he laughed in response.
Mane was also keen to laud his former manager. “Since I joined him in Liverpool, I developed – first of all – as a human being, of course, and as a player under him,” he said. “I’ve always said that I was lucky to be his player and be coached by him.”
Klopp knows Liverpool must get their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday afternoon if they’re to reignite their title challenge. They face Bournemouth at Anfield. The Reds are currently seven points behind early leaders Arsenal.
Klopp and his players had a ‘special meeting’ on Wednesday to discuss their poor start to the Premier League season. “It’s more [getting things] off my chest!” said Klopp on Friday. “The good thing about these meetings is that I feel much better after them!
“It’s not that I shout at the players, not at all, it’s about putting things in perspective, talking about the stuff we did well, the stuff we did not-well, these kind of things… in the end only one thing is important: what we really think ourselves about it.”
Man Utd make it back-to-back wins as Erik ten Hag vindicated again
SOUTHAMPTON 0-1 MAN UTD: Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo paid off once again, as Manchester United secured back-to-back Premier League wins at St Mary’s
Bruno Fernandes ‘ sweet second-half strike made it back-to-back Premier League wins for Manchester United at Southampton.
Erik ten Hag and co headed to St Mary’s off the back of a pulsating 2-1 win against Liverpool on Monday, and sealed their first away win since February against Ralph Hasenhuttl ‘s side. Want-away Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire were again left out of the starting XI and new £60million signing Casemiro was also named as a substitute.
A sluggish first half performance left the Red Devils with work to do after the break, but Fernandes broke the deadlock with a fine first-time finish, volleying past Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. The Saints huffed and pushed but never truly troubled the visitors barring a brief onslaught in added time, as David de Gea was only called into action to produce one single save.
Here are three talking points from St Mary’s.
1. Casemiro made to wait
After a £60m deal to sign him was confirmed on Monday, many expected Casemiro to make his United debut on the south coast. Erik ten Hag had other ideas, though, choosing to bench the former Real Madrid stalwart and not rush him into action, despite the Red Devils’ issues in midfield.
Speaking to BT Sport pre-match, Ten Hag explained: “I think we have a squad that’s quite competitive, so that’s always a difficult decision.But, as you say, we had a really good performance on Monday and then you stick to it, but it’s also to give Casemiro the time. He has not played one game, 90 minutes, so he has to adapt to England, has to adapt to Man United and to give him the time to integrate in the team.”
2. A wall of Saints
After a rather tepid opening 20 minutes, the Red Devils decided it was time to break the deadlock but denied by some heroic Southampton defending. Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who joined on a permanent basis from Manchester City this summer, pulled off a tremendous save to deny Anthony Elanga amid three superb blocks from his defenders.
The ball ricocheted around the penalty area and almost every United attacker had a bit at the cherry, but couldn’t break through. The unsuccessful goalmouth scramble seemed to dent United’s confidence, although they managed to make it through without conceding a goal away from home in the first half for the first time since February.
3. Fernandes’ fine finish
After one of his worst individual performances for some time in the first half, Bruno Fernandes was the man who gave the Red Devils the lead just 10 minutes into the second. An overlapping Diogo Dalot picked him out with a cross from the right, as the Portuguese midfielder was left with acres of space just inside the penalty area thanks to Marcus Rashford and Elanga dragging away the Southampton defenders.
But Fernandes didn’t waste time on producing a shot, as he cushioned the ball into the back of the net with a well-timed volley. United’s punchy passes to cut through the Saints were a refreshing sight compared to the slower build-up play of the opening 45 minutes, as Ten Hag and co got themselves in front.
Chelsea told they've made Harry Maguire transfer mistake after agreeing £70m deal
Manchester United captain Maguire was once again named amongst the substitutes as the Red Devils took on Southampton at St Mary’s, with Merson believing Chelsea should have signed him
Paul Merson believes Chelsea should have gone for Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire instead of Wesley Fofana.
The Blues are set to sign Fofana from Leicester City imminently, after finally agreeing a blockbuster deal with the Foxes. It is believed that the young Frenchman will make the move to Stamford Bridge in an initial deal worth £70m.
And add-ons could yet see Fofana become the world’s most expensive defender, overtaking the £80m United paid to Leicester for Maguire three seasons ago. That transfer now looks increasingly difficult to explain with the England international ousted from the Red Devils XI by new boss Erik ten Hag.
Having started the first two games of the new season Maguire dropped to the bench against Liverpool, with the partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane preferred. That pairing was again named for the trip to Southampton, leaving the club captain facing a battle to get back into the line-up.
Merson believes that could be a big issue for England for this winter’s World Cup, with Maguire a near ever-present in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions tenure.
“It soon comes around the World Cup, it’s November, it’s not like you can think: ‘I don’t have to get back into the team until February,” he told Sky Sports News. “If you’re not getting into the team and they go on a little run and you’re not playing, I don’t see how you can go to the World Cup. And he’s a big part of England’s World Cup, it would be a massive decision for Gareth Southgate.”
The Sky Sports pundit then suggested Thomas Tuchel’s side made an error in not going for the 29-year-old, with speculation claiming he was an option before their Fofana breakthrough on Friday night.
