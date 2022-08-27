Man Utd fans copy Arsenal as they debut new Casemiro chant ahead of debut

Football fans will often take inspiration from one another, and Manchester United supporters are not above such an approach.

Supporters were seen debuting a new chant in honour of latest signing Casemiro. The Brazilian international has joined from Real Madrid in a deal worth a reported £60m, but was named among the substitutes for the Premier League game at Southampton after arriving too late to feature against Liverpool on Monday.

The tune was a familiar one, too. Certainly, Arsenal fans will have recognised the tune, having delivered a similar chant for two of their own players last season which sounds awfully similar.

In a clip shared on social media, a group of United fans can be seen singing and holding Brazilian flags aloft. The chant, to the tune of Status Quo’s ‘Rocking All Over the World,’ ends with the words “here we go, Bruno [Fernandes] and Casemiro” in honour of a midfield pairing we’re likely to see a lot more of in the coming weeks.

Arsenal fans used the same song last season, name-checking homegrown pair Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe during the same part of the chorus. Fans of England’s women’s team also adopted the song during the Lionesses’ run to Euros glory over the summer, dedicating it to Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

“I only hear Saka and Emile Smith Rowe,” one football fan wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, even the United fan who shared the footage recognised Arsenal had used the chant for their players first.

“I think we have a squad that’s quite competitive, so that’s always a difficult decision,” Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport after declining to rush Casemiro into the starting XI. “But, as you say, we had a really good performance on Monday and then you stick to it, but it’s also to give Casemiro the time.

He has not played one game, 90 minutes, so he has to adapt to England, has to adapt to Man United and to give him the time to integrate in the team.” However, pundit and former United favourite Paul Scholes admitted he was a little surprised to see the Brazilian left out with Ten Hag’s team looking to improve on a poor recent away record.

“The experience of Casemiro would’ve been nice for this team especially away from home,” Scholes said. “This team have lost the last seven away games and bring that togetherness, solidness, character in the middle of the pitch – I thought he might’ve played today.”