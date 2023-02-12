Man Utd: Erik ten Hag sends message to Alejandro Garnacho after Leeds win

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho has a ‘lot to learn’ despite the impressive start to his Old Trafford career.

Garnacho, 18, scored his third goal of the season as the Red Devils beat Leeds United 2-0 at Elland Road on Sunday.

Ten Hag was critical of the Argentine winger after Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by the same opposition at Old Trafford earlier in the week.

Discussing Garnacho’s impact in the reverse fixture and the criticism aimed at the teenager earlier in the week, Ten Hag said: ‘It’s normal. He’s a young player and he has to learn a lot.

‘We saw on Wednesday he was making great actions but not finishing. I think he had to finish in that moment. It has to do with focus but also with preparation.

‘Today it was the same. In the first minutes he was not in the game and you have to be ready.

‘After the first goal he improved and showed his great skills, his pace, his dribbles, his timing and it was a great finish too.’

Leeds looked set to frustrate Manchester United for the second time in five days as the visitors struggled to find a breakthrough at Elland Road.

But in-form March Rashford headed home his 21st goal of the season to break the deadlock before second-half substitute Garnacho put the game to bed with an impressive run and finish.

On United’s win, Ten Hag said: ‘It was a hectic game, which you expect here.

‘At the start we were not calm enough, we made bad decisions on the ball and were not calm enough on the ball, too hectic, and after the subs we were a little calmer, we dictated the game a bit more.

‘Marcus is a great striker, he scores with left, right and head. It is about keeping focus for the whole game, and it is about the finishing and he has the capabilities to do that.’