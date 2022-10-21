Man Utd: Erik ten Hag makes fresh contact with Edwin van der Sar | Football

The Ajax-ification of United looks set to continue (Picture: Getty Images)

Manchester United have reinitiated contact with Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar with manager Erik ten Hag also reaching out to his compatriot, according to reports in the Netherlands.

The Red Devils have repeatedly been linked with a move for their former goalkeeper, who has become one of Europe’s leading directors in his role as Chief Executive Officer at Ajax.

It had appeared as though United had missed out on the chance to lure Van der Sar to Old Trafford, with the 51-year-old having signed a new contract with Ajax until 2025 in the summer.

But, according to Voetbal Primeur, United bosses made fresh contact with the ex-keeper last week and want to make him their new Director of Football.

The report also claims that manager Ten Hag personally reached out to Van der Sar in an effort to convince him to return to Manchester, with the pair having enjoyed an excellent relationship in Amsterdam.

Van der Sar’s stance on the job is unclear and United would likely have to pay a significant compensation fee given that the Dutchman has a contract for another two-and-a-half years.

Van der Sar spent plenty of time in negotiations with United in the summer (Picture: Getty)

United’s hierarchy, though, are ready to make a big push to continue the Ajax-ification of Old Trafford, having been blown away with the impact of Ten Hag.

Not only are they delighted with their new manager’s start and management of the squad, but the two players he was so desperate to sign from Ajax – Antony and Lisandro Martinez – have also excelled so far, adding further to the feeling that they should poach Van der Sar too.

However, the Ajax CEO has resisted United’s advances in the past and could still be reluctant to leave Holland – though the Eredivisie champions already have their eye on Danny Blind as a potential replacement.

Speaking before he signed his contract extension with Ajax, Van der Sar was asked if he would be tempted by an offer from United in the future and seemed very open to a future switch.

He told RTL: ‘I am enjoying myself so much at Ajax. I want to keep achieving things here. But I am sure that one day that moment [to join United] will arrive.’

Van der Sar has been part of the Ajax board since 2012, moving up to CEO six years ago, and has played an integral role in the club’s re-emergence as a force in Europe.



MORE : Manchester United will consider letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave on a free in January





MORE : Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after being axed from Manchester United squad following tunnel incident



For more stories like this, check our sport page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Metro on Snapchat



You can follow our new Snapchat show Pop Cultur’d, the go-to place for all things pop culture.

Keep up with the latest Showbiz exclusives by following Metro Showbiz on Snapchat.

And football fans can indulge in all the transfer gossip and more on Metro Football on Snapchat.