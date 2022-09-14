SPORTS
Man Utd emerge as Kylian Mbappe transfer option as ‘walk-out clause’ comes to light
Manchester United are reportedly in the mix to sign Kylian Mbappe after the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s future returned to the headlines.
The saga surrounding Mbappe was one the biggest stories of the summer window, after it appeared all-but certain he would leave the Parc des Princes. It was claimed that the French international had agreed a deal with Real Madrid, only to perform a U-turn at the 11th hour to remain with PSG.
“I am very happy to stay at PSG in France,” Mbappe told the PSG fans after signing his new contract. “I always said Paris is my home. I hope we continue to play football and win trophies together. Thanks for everything. I hope that I will continue to do what I prefer to with you all… and win titles together! Thanks a lot.”
However, after initial reports suggested that his new contract ran until the summer of 2025, L’Equipe claim the final 12 months will be at the discretion of Mbappe himself, with a guarantee only lasting until 2024.
That could therefore mean by the time next summer rolls around, the 23-year-old is back in a situation where he could become a free agent in a year’s time. In 2021, Real Madrid attempted to capitalise on that very situation but saw a world record €220million snubbed by the Ligue 1 champions.
And with Mbappe refusing to rule out the possibility of a transfer in the future, speculation has already started on where he could eventually end up. Marca via Sport Witness confirm the fact that he will be able to walk away for free in 2024 and list some of the clubs in the mix.
Madrid will undoubtedly remain the favourites, particularly after Mbappe – a boyhood Real fan – refused to close the door on a move to the Bernabeu. “You never know what is going to happen,” he told the New York Times. “I’ve never been there [Real Madrid] but it seems like it’s my home or something like that.”
However, there could be some resistance from Real’s side this time around, after getting their fingers burnt during negotiations already. Outspoken club President Florentino Perez even went as far to say he no longer wanted the Mbappe that opted to stay in Paris.
I’ve never said it’s over between Mbappe and Real Madrid forever. I never said that. In three years, many things can change. But I don’t want this Mbappe.
“The last one is not the same Kylian we wanted. I wanted the real one.The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at PSG. I want the one with the dream
Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti offered a frustrated response to the fresh bout of rumours and pointed towards the striking resources he already at his disposal.
“I give up! I give up with that question!” the Italian said. “To be honest, we’re excited about the forwards we have, above all the youngsters. Karim [Benzema] excites us a lot, but when a young player comes in, it’s even more exciting
SPORTS
Todd Boehly lays out Chelsea vision as he hints at following Man City "multi-club" plan
Chelsea chief Todd Boehly has hinted that the club have plans to try and replicate the same multi-club model that Manchester City’s owners, The City Group, have implemented
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has confirmed that the club have plans to try and emulate Premier League rivals Manchester City’s “multi-club” model.
Boehly’s £4.25billion capture of the club was confirmed at the end of May and the LA Dodgers chief has not been shy in making sweeping changes at Stamford Bridge. The Blues spent in excess of £270m in the summer transfer window, while former boss Thomas Tuchel was ruthlessly axed last week.
Following the appointment of Graham Potter as the club’s new head coach shortly after Tuchel’s departure, Boehly has confirmed that the Blues are now looking at a number of possible options to help evolve their operations going forward – and plans include following in the footsteps of their title rivals.
Manchester City’s owners, The City Football Group, own a network of clubs across the globe and have enjoyed sustained success over the past decade. Some of the clubs under the network include Girona, Lommel SK, Melbourne City and New York City FC.
Speaking at the SALT conference, Boehly said: ““We are not expecting to be the football experts to find the best talent. We are going to put those people in place… We have talked about having a multi-club model, and I would love to build out the footprint.”
A similar model has yielded success for other teams across Europe, including the Red Bull network. Boehly highlighted the evolution that both Leipzig and Salzburg have had after operating in a similar set-up before also touching on how the approach could help take youth development at Stamford Bridge to the next level.
Chelsea have placed a real emphasis on youth development in recent years. That approach has continued following Boehly’s takeover, as the Blues have continued to hoover up some of Europe’s most highly-rated youngsters in recent months.
Boehly continued: “I think there are different countries where there are advantages to having a club. Red Bull does a really good job, they’ve got Leipzig and they have Salzburg, both of which are playing in the Champions League. They’ve figured out how to make that work.
“You have Man City, which has a big network of clubs. The challenge that Chelsea has right now is that when you have 18 to 20 year-old superstars, you can loan them out to other clubs but you put their development in someone else’s hands.
“Our goal is to make sure we can develop pathways for our Chelsea superstars to get onto the pitch while getting game-time. For me, the way to do that is to get another club in a very competitive league, maybe somewhere in Europe.”
SPORTS
When do Arsenal play next? Mikel Arteta’s side’s given Premier League return date
Arsenal were hoping to step back onto the field against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday upon their return to European action, but that game quickly became their second in succession to be postponed as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
The Gunners last featured in their 2-1 victory over Swiss Super League outfit FC Zurich last week (September 8) as they opened their 2022/23 UEFA Europa League campaign in Group A in positive fashion, but they must now wait to build on that winning start.
However, it appears there is no threat of a third consecutive game being postponed this weekend, which shall be their final fixture before the international break takes place at the end of the month.
When do Arsenal play next?
Arsenal are back in action on Sunday, September 18 when they face Brentford in a Premier League fixture at Brentford Community Stadium.
The Gunners last faced the Bees in competitive action back in February, when they beat their visitors 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in a top flight encounter.
After a goalless first half, Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the hosts just three minutes after the restart, before Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s advantage in the 79th minute. Chrsitian Norgaard pulled one back for the visitors in the 90th minute of the game.
When do Arsenal return to Europa League action?
Arsenal will return to Europa League action when the next round of fixtures take place on Thursday, October 6, when they are scheduled to play Norwegian champions FK Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 8pm.
SPORTS
Lionel Messi disappointed after PSG rejected his latest request
PSG superstar, Lionel Messi, is not happy about the club’s chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi refusal to sign Barcelona star Jordi Alba this summer.
Barcelona were apparently looking to offload the Spain international with manager, Xavi, using him sparingly this season.
Xavi prefers the 19-year-old Alejandro Balde over the veteran left-back.
Alba has made three appearances in La Liga so far, starting just once as his future at the club is up in the air.
And Messi was aware of the Catalan side’s attempts to sell the player and requested the Parisians sign the Spaniard.
El Nacional reports further that Al-Khelaifi feels Alba’s performance levels over the last few years have not been impressive while the left-back is edging closer to retirement.
Messi had a difficult first year at the French capital but seems to have fully acclimatized to life in Paris.
