Saturday, April 8, 2023
FOOTBALL

Man Utd cruise past Everton to go fourth

By Online Editor
Man Utd

Manchester United took another major stride towards Champions League qualification following their 2-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial made the difference as the Red Devils moved back up to third in the table with a richly-needed victory – just their second in the league since mid-February.

However, it should have been more for Erik ten Hag’s men, with Jordan Pickford making a string of fine saves and Aaron Wan-Bissaka somehow failing to finish into an empty net after Antony’s shot had bounced straight back to him off a post.

There was also late concern for the hosts when Marcus Rashford was forced to leave the field and was pictured walking very gingerly up the tunnel to the home dressing room.

That is not what Ten Hag needs before Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla, although Martial’s return, along with that of Christian Eriksen after two-and-a-half months out with an ankle injury, were welcome as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro completes his four-match domestic suspension.

As for Everton, they are in the unsatisfactory position of having to see how others do before knowing what the full damage caused by this defeat will be.

