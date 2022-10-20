Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo disobeyed Erik ten Hag before Tottenham tantrum

Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford early (Pictures: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute before storming down the tunnel and leaving Manchester United’s Premier League win over Tottenham early.

Ronaldo has been widely condemned for leaving the United bench and walking down the tunnel in the latter stages of United’s 2-0 victory over Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Daily Mail now say Ronaldo had refused to be introduced as a late substitute before he decided to storm off and leave the ground before his team-mates returned to the dressing room.

Erik ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga in the 87th-minute of Wednesday’s clash but it is claimed that the former Ajax boss wanted Ronaldo to come on, only to be disobeyed by the 37-year-old.

Speaking after Manchester United’s impressive win, Erik ten Hag said he had not seen or spoken to Ronaldo after the match but vowed to ‘deal with’ the situation on Thursday.

Ronaldo was seen driving into United’s Carrington training complex today, presumably to hold talks with Ten Hag.

According to the Daily Mail, the relationship between the pair is now at ‘breaking point’, with Ronaldo desperate to leave Old Trafford in January and Ten Hag happy to let him go.

The issue – as was the case last summer – is whether Ronaldo’s representatives can find a club that are able and willing to take on his massive salary.