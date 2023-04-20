Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Thursday evening.

After throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in the first leg at Old Trafford last week, Erik ten Hag’s side were dominated for the entirety of the return leg in Spain and Sevilla deservedly secured their place in the semi final where they will play Juventus.

For United, the tone was set early on as another bizarre decision by David de Gea to pass to an under-pressure Harry Maguire, whose slack pass out wide was intercepted, allowed Youssef En-Nesyri to put Sevilla in front after just eight minutes.

Ten Hag’s side failed to register a shot on target in the first half and were fortunate not to end the opening 45 minutes two goals down as Lucas Ocampos’ brilliant finish was ruled out for a tight offside in the build up.

Marcus Rashford was brought on at half time to boost United’s attacking threat but they were given a mountain to climb two minutes after the restart as a Sevilla corner was met by Loic Bade’s shoulder, and the ball looped over David De Gea into the net.

De Gea’s miserable evening was complete with nine minutes remaining as the United goalkeeper raced out of his goal to control a clearance but got it all wrong and En-Nesyri netted his second of the game to seal Sevilla’s deserved victory.

Bayer Leverkusen ran out 4-1 winners over Union St.Gilloise in Belgium, which means they will play Roma or Feyenoord in the semi final.





EUROPA LEAGUE RESULTS Roma 2-1 Feyenoord (Agg: 2-2) *Still playing

Union St.Gilloise 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen (Agg: 2-5)

Sporting CP 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 1-2)

Sevilla 3-0 Manchester United (Agg: 5-2)





EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL DRAW Juventus vs Sevilla Feyenoord/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen

More to follow…

