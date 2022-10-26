Man Utd: Christian Eriksen gives verdict on Casemiro and Erik ten Hag | Football

Christian Eriksen joined Manchester United last summer on a free transfer (Picture: Getty)

Christian Eriksen has named the Manchester United star he loves playing with and told his team-mates how they can compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.

United are slowly but surely establishing themselves as a consistent side under Erik ten Hag and Eriksen says the players are ‘starting to believe’ that the team can challenge under the Dutchman.

The Red Devils lost their opening two games of the season but have won six from nine since then to climb up to sixth in the Premier League, one point outside the top-four places.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Saturday and it was £70m summer signing Casemiro who scored the injury-time equaliser to deny Graham Potter’s side the three points.

Eriksen is relishing his new midfield partnership with Casemiro and insists he is not surprised the Brazilian has made an instant impact at Old Trafford.

‘I think you can see in the games – we like playing together,’ Eriksen said ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night.

‘Of course we’re still getting to know one and other on and off the pitch, but he’s a nice guy off the pitch as well, and on the pitch I think football knowledge people know he’s been playing games like this for last eight years at Real Madrid.

‘So I’m not surprised he can cope. It’s lovely to play with him.’

Manchester United have gone five years without winning a trophy but Eriksen sees promising signs at Old Trafford, with former Ajax boss Ten Hag starting to make a real impact.

‘I have the feeling the players feel it and the fans do,’ Eriksen said. ‘I even think you guys [the media] believe it a bit.

‘I think you can see the development in the games of how we play, there’s a bit of a rising. I think we’re starting to believe it.

Eriksen has been impressed by Casemiro’s impact at Old Trafford (Picture: Getty)

‘Obviously there’s a lot of things that we need to do better, things we can change, but I think overall we’re on the right path.’

The problem for Manchester United is they are competing not only with current Premier League leaders Arsenal but Manchester City and Liverpool, who have been two of the best teams in the world in recent seasons.

Asked how United can get to the level of City and Liverpool, Eriksen added: ‘I think they’ve played together for many years, had the consistency for many years.

‘A lot of new guys have come in here. It’s up to us to show that consistency to be out there, stay out there and not get many downs. We need to show our consistency before we can compare.’



