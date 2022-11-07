Man Utd already dealt major blow ahead of Barcelona clash in Europa League

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been dealt a huge blow before a ball of his side’s Europa League clash against Barcelona has even been kicked.

The Red Devils were drawn against the La Liga giants in the play-off stage of the knockout rounds. Barca will host the first leg at the Camp Nou in February, before the two sides clash at Old Trafford seven days later to decide the tie.

But Ten Hag already knows he will have to deal with the absence of one key member of his team when United travel to Spain. That is because Lisandro Martinez will be suspended for the clash at the Camp Nou, after picking up three bookings in the group stages.

His first yellow card came in the first game, with Martinez booked three minutes before the hour mark in the defeat to Real Sociedad. He was handed the same punishment during the thrilling away win at Omonia Nicosia.

That left him walking a tightrope last Thursday in the reverse fixture against Sociedad. But it was a tightrope he was unable to balance on in San Sebastian, with Martinez booked just after the hour mark.

The Argentine flew into a challenge on striker Carlos Fernandez, but was too overzealous. That led to referee Georgi Kabakov awarding a free-kick and showing Martinez a yellow-card, ruling him out of the first leg against Barcelona in the process.

Martinez’s absence will be a boost to Barca, with the centre-back having featured in all 19 of United’s games this season. He has been a key player for Ten Hag, delivering a number of impressive performances.

Despite receiving that boost, Barca boss Xavi has insisted that his side will face a difficult test. Xavi’s side have enjoyed a successful season in La Liga so far, form he will hope can be transferred to the Europa League.

“It’s a massive challenge for us. Manchester United are a historic club and they also need to win. Our players will probably be more motivated against a strong team and we will have to compete,” he said.

“Going to Manchester against a top rival and a historic side that has improved a lot with the arrival of Ten Hag, with great individual players. We are two big teams and it’s going to be a massive tie.”