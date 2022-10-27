Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo returns with goal

RB: Diogo Dalot – 8/10 – Had plenty of licence to attack and showed his worth in the final third with the opener from the corner.

CB: Victor Lindelof – 8/10 – Brought the ball out of defence nicely while also picking out some lovely raking passes.

CB: Lisandro Martinez – 7/10 – Recovered the ball with authority before going off at half time.

LB: Tyrell Malacia – 7/10 – Had some trouble with Atiemwen but was generally high up the pitch as United dominated the ball.

CM: Christian Eriksen – 8/10 – Dictated the pace of the game and created chances, including an assist with a corner to Dalot.

CM: Casemiro – 7/10 – Took a whack to the face early on but soldiered through and helped United dominate in midfield.

RW: Antony – 6/10 – Got one shot on target away in the first half before coming off. Did his trademark spin and then smacked the ball off the pitch at one point, which was funny.

AM: Bruno Fernandes – 7/10 – Teed up Ronaldo with an aware header and delivered some dangerous crosses into the box.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho – 7/10 – Showed his exciting dribbling skills and linked up nicely on occasion with his attacking colleagues.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – 7/10 – Had endured a tough night with a few poor finishes and a goal disallowed for offside, but got United’s third to end his return on a positive note.

SUB: Marcus Rashford (46′ for Antony) – 7/10 – Finished well from Shaw’s cross to effectively seal the result.

SUB: Harry Maguire (46′ for Martinez) – 4/10 – Made his return from injury. Largely untroubled but also got booked for a flailing elbow.

SUB: Luke Shaw (62′ for Dalot) – 7/10 – Bombed on forward and set up Rashford with a great cross.

SUB: Scott McTominay (63′ for Casemiro) – 6/10 – Had one header remarkably saved by Koval.

SUB: Donny van de Beek (79′ for Garnacho) – 5/10 – This guy still exists!

Manager: Erik ten Hag – 7/10 – His side had 24 shots and zero against. It was a mismatch which Ten Hag successfully navigated – thoughts will now turn to the last game against Real Sociedad.