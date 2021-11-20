Man United pick Barcelona midfielder as Pogba’s replacement

Manchester United have decided to replace Paul Pogba with Barcelona midfielder, Frank de Jong

Pogba’s new current deal expires at the end of the season and would be leaving Old Trafford as a free agent.

Pogba is yet to agree a new deal with Manchester United and it’s understood that he is holding out for a salary rise which would see him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo.

For this reason, United are already making plans for his potential exit and are also considering West Ham’s Declan Rice.

However, The Independent reports that De Jong is top on the list of midfielders being considered by United’s hierarchy.

The report also claims that Barcelona’s new head coach, Xavi, ‘hasn’t been overwhelmingly impressed’ with De Jong.

De Jong joined Barcelona in 2019 in a deal worth £65m from Ajax in 2019 but has struggled to live up to his price tag so far.

The Netherlands international still has just under five years remaining on his current deal with Barca.