Man. United handed Sancho boost

Jadon Sancho is moving ever closer to sealing his protracted move to Manchester United after Borussia Dortmund identified his replacement.

The 21-year-old is set to complete a £77.8million move to Old Trafford later this week after Man United officials broke through in their long-running negotiations with the Bundesliga club.

It is believed Sancho will sign a five-year deal worth £250,000-a-week as he looks set to become Man United’s third-most expensive signing after Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.

The deal could be pushed through now that Dortmund have identified his replacement, with PSV duo Noni Madueke and Donyell Malen on their shopping list, according to The Telegraph.

Madueke, 19, came through the ranks at Tottenham before opting to head to Germany in 2019 and has impressed with nine goals in 31 appearances in the Eredivisie.

That should pave the way for Sancho to complete his switch to Old Trafford this summer to end their 18-month pursuit of the former Man City academy graduate.