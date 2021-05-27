SPORTS
Man United did not turn up against Villarreal’ – Solskjaer admits after Europa League final loss
Ole Gunner Solskjaer says his Manchester United side failed to turn up in Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.
United suffered Europa League final heartbreak by going down to Villarreal 11-10 in the penalty shootout.
The Yellow Submarine took the lead through Gerard Moreno in the 29th minute, but Edinson Cavani restored parity soon after the break.
Both sides cancelled each other out for the remainder of the match and extra time, setting up a nerve-wracking shootout.
21 consecutive spot kicks were scored including that of Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. David De Gea stepped up but saw his low strike saved to deny Solskjaer his first major trophy as Red Devils boss.
And speaking to BT Sport after the match, Solskjaer said: “It’s quiet, a disappointed dressing room. That’s football for you. Sometimes it’s decided on one kick – and that’s the difference between winning and losing.
“We have to learn from that one, not savour this feeling but taste this feeling and make sure we don’t get it again.
“We didn’t turn up. We didn’t play as well as we know we can. We started alright and they got the goal, their only shot on target. We were disappointed to concede a goal on a set play.
“We pushed, we pressed, we got a goal. After we scored we didn’t control the game or dominate as we wanted.
“They made it hard for us, they closed spaces. We had the majority of possession. They defended well. We didn’t create enough big chances.
“Now is not the time to point the finger at what I’d have done differently. But when you come out without the trophy you haven’t done everything right.
“We’re getting closer and closer and better. We were one kick away from a trophy and a good night.
“We have to have the desire to come back next year and improve. The only way to get the margins your side is to work harder and better.”
SPORTS
Villarreal crowned Europa League Champions after beating Manchester United 11-10 in tense penalty shootout
Spanish club, Villarreal have been crowned Europa League champions.
On Wednesday night, May 26, Villarreal played out a 1-1 full time draw with Manchester United and then went to extra-time to beat United 11-10 in a tense penalty shootout that David De Gea was found wanting through out .
United started with a strong line up using the likes of Pogba, Cavani, Rashford, Fernandes and Greenwood while Villarreal started with key defender Pao Torres even though Samuel Chukwueze was missing through injury.
Villarreal had the first laugh as G.Moreno scored in the 29 minute after receiving a cross that Lindelof failed to clear out.
United continued to pressure Villarreal with incessant counterattacks but had to wait till the second half to have a breakthrough.
Cavani took advantage of some slack defending to power in United’s goal in the 55 minute, and United continued with the pressure after VAR confirmed the goal.
United tried to score but were denied over and over again with Rashford missing a one on one with the keeper.
The match entered extra-time and both teams failed to score.
The game then moved to penalties. An incredible penalty shootout involving all 22 players from both clubs on the pitch ended with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea missing the crucial spot-kick, sending Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s plans to win his first title at the club crashing.
Villarreal are now the 2021 Europa League winners and will face the winner of the UEFA champions league between Chelsea and Manchester City in the European Super Cup.
SPORTS
Conte set for Premier League return
Former Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte is reportedly set for a return to the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to have offered the Italian a huge salary in a bid to try and convince him to leave Inter Milan this summer, according to La Stampa.
Despite leading the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title this season, it is believed the 51-year-old had become disillusioned with the club’s financial situation.
With Inter not looking likely to invest in the team before next season, Conte could be forced to depart.
Although Spurs finished in seventh position last season, Chairman Daniel Levy has proposed a contract offer worth as much as £17 million-a-year.
That would dwarf the £11m-a-year salary Conte is on in Italy.
Tottenham are also under no pressure to sell players and have promised significant investment in recruitment, so the Italian coach can shape the squad how he sees fit.
Although Spurs will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season, while Inter are in the Champions League, Conte feels Tottenham have put forward a convincing proposal.
SPORTS
Pep Guardiola in tears over Sergio Aguero exit
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was in tears as he paid tribute to Sergio Aguero after his final appearance for the Blues in the Premier League.
The Argentine forward took his Premier League tally with City to 184 goals after coming off the bench against Everton to net a brace, breaking Wayne Rooney’s record for most Premier League goals with a single club in the process.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Guardiola struggled to hold back the tears as he played tribute to the 32-year-old.
“We love him so much. He’s a special person for all of us. He’s so nice, so nice. He helped me a lot. We cannot replace him, we cannot,” he said after the match.
“There are many players that this club have had – David Silva helped this club to be what it is. He showed his quality in 20 minutes.”
Aguero could make one final appearance for City in next weekend’s Champions League final, where City will look to win Europe’s biggest prize for the first time against Chelsea.
Latest News
- Bola Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug
- Senate considers proposal to create Sharia courts in South-West
- Accountant-General recants, says Delta yet to get Ibori’s £4.2m loot
- Man United did not turn up against Villarreal’ – Solskjaer admits after Europa League final loss
- How to give oral sex that will blow her mind!
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
Keep your socks on during sex!
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
CBN devalues naira to N410/dollar
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Masari backs his Southern colleagues, says open grazing is un-Islamic
-
LIFESTYLES23 hours ago
6 things women in their 40s really want in a man
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
LG Elections: Crack in Lagos APC over consensus list
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
KWAM 1 caught on tape threatening Lagos monarch over LG elections (VIDEO)
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Prices of bread, biscuits, others to increase by 30 percent – Bakers