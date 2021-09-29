SPORTS
Man United 2-1 Villarreal: Cristiano Ronaldo marks Champions League record appearance with late winner
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his record 178th Champions League appearance with a stoppage time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo’s 95th-minute effort earned United a much-needed three points after Alex Telles’ sensational hit had cancelled out Paco Alcacer’s opener.
Just four months on from the penalty shoot-out loss to Unai Emery’s side in Gdansk, the sides met again with the Red Devils needing to make up for their shock defeat at Young Boys in the Group F opener.
A disjointed United were staring down the barrel of a third straight home defeat in all competitions when Alcacer deservedly put Villarreal ahead.
But Telles’ sublime volley gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hope and Ronaldo secured a 2-1 win in stoppage time, sending Old Trafford wild on the night he broke Iker Casillas’ all-time Champions League appearances record.
It was a relief to all those connected with United, after David De Gea had to produce some superb saves to keep Villarreal at bay in a one-sided first half.
The Spaniards continued to threaten after the break and finally capitalised on the hosts’ issues defending down the right early in the second period, with Alcacer turning home the impressive Arnaut Danjuma’s cross.
United levelled in stunning fashion soon after with Telles’ rocket from a smart Bruno Fernandes free-kick, but both sides looked to have blown glorious chances to win.
Yet, just as the match looked set to end level, Ronaldo struck in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, meeting a smart Jesse Lingard touch with an unerring finish from an acute angle.
Thierry Henry names best striker in Champions League
Former Arsenal captain, Thierry Henry has named Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the best striker in the Champions League.
According to Henry, the 36-year-old has not gotten enough credit for what he has done throughout his career.
Ronaldo has won an array of individual and team awards, including five Champions leagues and five Ballon d’Ors across his spells at United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.
Since returning to Old Trafford this summer, Ronaldo has netted four times in three Premier League appearances.
“You have to give this guy a lot of credit, why? Because simply what he has done with the national team, what he’s doing right now for United.
“What he has been doing for Juve, Real Madrid and United before, it is second to none if we’re talking about a No.9, you have to give him his respect,” Henry told CBS Sports.
Champions League: Salah, Mane, Firmino all scored as Liverpool thrash Porto again
Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to Champions League Group B with a thumping 5-1 win at FC Porto.
The Merseysiders mourned the loss of one of their greatest ever marksmen earlier in the day, following the passing of the late, great Roger Hunt and responded with a fittingly stylish performance in his honour.
Salah opened the scoring on 18 minutes after Diogo Costa failed to deal with the impressive Curtis Jones’ low shot from the left.
The Merseysiders deservedly doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime when Costa dithered in the face of James Milner’s low cross and Sadio Mane gleefully tapped in at the back post.
Salah then notched his 30th Champions League goal with a clinical strike from Jones’ pass before the hosts pulled one back through Mehdi Taremi’s header.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s men rounded off an emphatic night late on as substitute Firmino bagged a quick-fire brace.
The result sees the Reds top the pool with six points. Atletico Madrid are second on four with Porto third on one and AC Milan pointless in fourth spot.
Next up in Group B, Liverpool visit Atletico on Tuesday, October 19 while FC Porto host Milan.
FC Sheriff secure history victory at the Bernabeu against 13-time European champions, Real Madrid
Sebastien Thill’s 89th minute screamer saw Moldovan outfit Sheriff shock Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.
Jasurbek Yakhshiboev headed the visitors in front with a free header at the back post before Karim Benzema restored parity from the spot in the second half after Vinicius Junior was impeded.
Real missed chances to take the lead before Thill’s thumping left-foot drive secured the win for the visitors.
It was the David vs Goliath fixture that had everyone whispering, what if the competition debutants do it again?And in the opening exchanges seemed to suggest no, as the thirteen time European Champion took control of the game and produced a series of decent chances through Karim Benzema.
But with a quarter of an hour gone the visitors produced a sucker punch that silenced the home crowd. Cristiano was given too much space down the left flank, which allowed him the time to deliver a perfect cross into the box which found Jasurbek Yakhshiboev who headed the ball past Thibaut Courtois.
Sheriff relied heavily on their keeper Giorgos Athanasiadis to keep them in the game as he made a collection of excellent saves.
The second half saw Madrid continue to turn the screw on the visitors and they eventually won a penalty through Vinícius Júnior who was deemed to be brought down inside the box by Edmund Addo.
Up stepped Benzema who dispatched the spot kick perfectly to not only level the scoreline but also became the competition’s fourth-highest scorer outright.
The game continued to produce plenty of drama as substitute Bruno had the ball in the back net for Sheriff, only for it to be called offside after a lengthy VAR check.
Late on Thill’s stunning strike took the win for Sheriff in a moment of footballing history.
Next up for Madrid is an away trip to Espanol in the league while Sheriff Tiraspol also return to domestic action against Milsami.
MATCH FACTS
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Valverde, Casemiro, Camavinga; Vinicius Junior, Benzema, Hazard
Subs not used: Vallejo, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Lunin, Jovic, Lucas, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Lopez, Blanco
Goal: Benzema pen 65
Sheriff (4-2-3-1): Athanasiadis; Fernando, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Yakhshiboev
Subs not used: Celeadnic, Radeljic, Julien, Serafim Cojocaru, Nikolov, Pascenco, Bruno, Maxim Cojocaru, Yansane
Goals: Yakhshiboev 25, Thill 89
Referee: Lawrence Visser (Belgium)
