Man strips naked to fight a Police Officer in Ikorodu

Residents of Ikorodu were left in awe following the actions of an unidentified man who stripped unclad to fight a security operative in the area.

In a viral video which surfaced online moments ago, a man was caught on tape fighting a police officer while residents gathered round to cheer him on.

In the 1 minute video, the naked man can be seen walking up to a Police officer and provoking him to a fight. A fierce combat broke out during which the man managed to knock the officer to the ground.

This elicited a loud cheer from onlookers with the men locked in each other’s arms for a while before the naked man managed to get hold of one of the uniformed officer’s legs and held on firmly while the policeman tried to free himself.

Another police officer is seen in the video trying to separate the fight but was not successful.