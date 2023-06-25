Man stoned to death in Sokoto for blasphemy

A butcher, Usman Buda has been lynched to death in Sokoto by a Muslim mob for alleged blasphemy against Allah.

In a viral video circulating online, the mob could be seen stoning and beating him mercilessly with sticks and other crude weapons from different directions.

The mob could also been heard shouting Allahu Akbar.

A Twitter user named ENOCH MAIRO @MairoEnoch shared the video of the incident, saying ‘Man stoned to death in Sokoto state today for blasphemy👇 When will all these killings in d name of god stop? even little children join d barbarism.”

NewsDay could however, not verify where and when the incident took place as at the time of filing this report.

The killing comes months after the lynching of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State by fellow students after she was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad(SAW).

Mob attacks on people accused of blasphemy are common in this conservative Islamic nation. International and national rights groups say blasphemy accusations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.