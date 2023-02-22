Man standing in front of Tinubu’s bus pushed away

One of the supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu got more than he bargained for while trying to show love to him.

The man, who was among those who welcomed Tinubu to Lagos on Tuesday for his final presidential rally, was pushed away for standing in front of the bus conveying Tinubu and other APC leaders to the venue of the rally at Teslim Balogun.

The man was apparently trying to copy the young boy who stood in front of the vehicle of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi and became a hero.

The middle-aged man, who stood in front of the double-decker APC branded bus which was conveying Tinubu had barely raised his hands before he was pushed away by one of the security personnel.

Tinubu was in front of the bus with Shettima, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Boy standing in front of Tinubu's bus pushed away#PeterObi4President pic.twitter.com/PSSicu3wEq — NewsDay Nigeria (@newsdaynaija) February 22, 2023

