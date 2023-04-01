88 total views

A middle-aged man was on Friday evening carried off an Abuja to Lagos flight.

The yet-to-be-identified man who had already checked in, caused a commotion inside the plane.

He was said to have stood in the aisle and began shouting that President-elect, Bola Tinubu was not fit to be the president and must never be sworn in on May 29.

His action was said to have infuriated other passengers on the plane, who had to called security personnel.

In the video circulation online, it took the efforts of no fewer than six airport security officers to evacuate him after holding up the aircraft for more than an hour, as the 6pm flight had yet to move as of 7pm.

In the video, the man could be heard shouting “Obidients, Obidients you are here!” They are doing this to me. Obidients you’re here, I am naked. Obidients you’re here, I am going naked.” as he was dragged off.