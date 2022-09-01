in NEWS

Man kills parents with wooden pistol in Jigawa

149 Views

Three reportedly die as rival cult groups clash over a girl in Akwa Ibom

A 37-year-old man Munkaila Adamu has killed his parents in Gagarawa local Government, Jigawa State.

Police spokesman DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed this in a statement issued to DAILY POST.

He said the incident happened on Thursday at Unguwar Malamai Quarters in Gagarawa town.

Shiisu explained that the suspect used a wooden pistol and attacked both his father and mother in their room.

He said police had succeeded in arresting the suspect and investigations are ongoing.

The reason for his action is unknown at the time of filing this report.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Transfer deadline day: Douglas Luiz to sign five-year deal with Arsenal
Bethenny Frankel slams 'insane' 'RHODubai' reunion outfits

Bethenny Frankel slams ‘insane’ ‘RHODubai’ reunion outfits