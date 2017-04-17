BREAKING NEWS
01:04
Man kidnapps six year old girl, sell her for N200,000

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Aregbesola sends new commissioners’ list to Assembly

April 17, 2017

Man kidnapps six year old girl, sell her for N200,000

April 17, 2017

3 suicide bombers die in Borno foiled attacks

April 02, 2017

Follow Us on Twitter

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 44 other subscribers

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved. NewsDay