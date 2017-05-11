Man In Jail For Tearing Woman’s Clothes During Sex Squabble In Lagos Hotel

A 25-year old man, Anthony Essien has landed in trouble after he attacked a woman, Shekoni Modupe and tore her clothes during sex squabble in a Lagos popular hotel.

The incident happened at a popular Cozy World hotel located at Acme road in Agidingbi area where they went for the sex romp that has landed Essien in prison.

It was gathered that the angry Essien took Modupe out in the evening where he entertained her and took her to the hotel for the romp. It was gathered after Essien paid for a lodge and took Modupe to the room for the action, she said she had changed her mind and no longer going to sleep with him.

Essien who had already position her mind for the action reportedly pleaded with Modupe for at least a round and she refused and insisted that she wanted to go.

Essien became angry and held her on the neck and attempted to persuade her to no avail.

He, then, tore her trouser and shirt and she became naked in the hotel which prompted Modupe to raised an alarm that attracted the management.

The matter was taken to Pen Cinema police division who arrested Essien and charged him to court for attempted rape by touching Modupe private part without her consent and assault under the Criminal Code.

At the Ogba Magistrates court where he was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.