Man hangs self in Ogun forest

A 25-year-old man, identified as Toye Dominic, has allegedly taken his own life by hanging himself in a forest near Alagbodagbo village, in the Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State.

Toye’s lifeless body was discovered hanging from a tree at about 4:30 pm on Thursday by a local hunter.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident , stating that the hunter had reported the matter to the Ijebu Igbo division of the command.

She said: “The incident was reported to the Ijebu Igbo Divisional Headquarters by a local hunter, Kareem Olawalose, who discovered the deceased while on a hunting expedition. After making the discovery, he sought help from a nearby village, where he met Joseph Dominic, the elder brother of the deceased.

“Joseph revealed that Toye had left for the farm earlier that morning but had not returned, prompting a search by family members, which proved fruitless.

“No suicide note was found, and family members expressed shock and disbelief over the incident.”

Odutola stated that the scene was documented with photographic evidence and that the body had been transferred to the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode, for further examination.

The command spokesperson, while expressing its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, assured the public that a thorough investigation was ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to seek support for individuals experiencing distress or emotional struggles.