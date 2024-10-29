Man eats roadside sacrifice amid economic hardship

A Nigerian man sparked reactions after he was seen eating a roadside sacrifice amid the country’s economic hardship.

The incident, captured in a trending TikTok video, shows a driver spotting the man consuming the sacrificial offering on the road.

Immediately, the driver began recording to document the unusual sight.

As he approached, the driver jokingly urged the man to “keep enjoying” his meal.

The video shows the man beside the sacrifice, dipping his hand into it to pick out what he could eat.

The clip quickly circulated on social media, prompting concerned individuals to flood the comments section with their thoughts on the strange occurrence.

See some reactions below:

CapricornLord6 ♑️: “Who else noticed say sacrifice we no dey see am for junction again😂.”

👻👻👻: “Woo nothing wey hunger no fit cause 😂.”

preccy: “Ajeh if I see the calabash I need am asap 😂😂.”

DAMMY: “He Dey chop ebo akalamagbo Mode activated.”

Hyce: “Akalamago mode Activated 😳😂😂.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!