Man City vs Chelsea: UEFA confirms referee for Champions League final

UEFA has confirmed that Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz will take charge of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The 44-year-old has already officiated six games in the competition this season.

UEFA also announced that Clement Turpin will take charge of the Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United.

The full officiating teams:

Champions League final

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

Assistants: Pau Cebrian Devis, Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar (both Spain)

Fourth official: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

VAR: Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez (Spain)

VAR Assistants: Juan Martínez Munuera, Inigo Prieto Lopez de Cerain (both Spain), Pawel Gil (Poland)

Europa League final

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Assistants: Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore (both France)

Fourth official: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

VAR: Francois Letexier (France)

VAR Assistants: Jerome Brisard, Benjamin Pages (both France), Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands)