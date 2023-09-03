Manchester City are to offer Erling Haaland a massive new contract – worth close to double his current salary.

Right now the prolific Norwegian pockets £375,000-a-week, making him City’s joint highest- earner alongside skipper Kevin de Bruyne.

But that is set to change dramatically with the Treble holders desperate to secure Haaland, 23, longer term – and ensure he is not lured away by either Real Madrid or the millions up for grabs in Saudi Arabia.

City are preparing to hand the ex-Borussia Dortmund man a basic £600,000-a-week deal if he agrees to extend his stay beyond June 2027.

That amounts to a thumping 60.5% pay increase for last season’s Premier League Golden Boot winner.

In his first season on these shores, Haaland smashed an astonishing 52 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side.

City always intended to reward those record-busting feats with a significantly improved new contract for their £51.2million superstar.

Haaland can expect to be among the top eight best-paid footballers on the planet with his annual salary rocketing from £19.5m to £32.5m – should he renew in the coming months.

Before Saturday’s visit from Fulham, the former Red Bull Salzburg prospect had started the season with three goals across five matches, taking his tally for the club to 55 goals from 58 fixtures.

He added to that, though, with a hugely impressive hat-trick in a 5-1 victory over Marco Silva’s side at the Etihad.