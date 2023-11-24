Man City provide Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Liverpool showdown

Erling Haaland is ready to play when Manchester City host Liverpool on Saturday having returned to training after an injury suffered on international duty.

The Premier League’s top scorer picked up an ankle issue playing for Norway against Faroe Islands last Thursday. He later withdrew from the squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland.

‘The injury is not serious, but he is in so much pain and somewhat restricted function that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early,’ Norway’s team doctor Ola Sand said last Saturday.

Haaland returned to Manchester for treatment at the start of the week and the striker was seen in pictures of City’s training session shared on Thursday.

ESPN report the 23-year-old is expected to be fit when Liverpool come to the Etihad in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Pep Guardiola will provide a further update on his striker in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

Nathan Ake also trained with the squad on Thursday. The Netherlands international missed the 4-4 draw with Chelsea prior to the international break with an unspecified injury but appeared to be fully involved with the rest of the group on the training pitch.

Mateo Kovacic, Mathues Nunes are John Stones are City’s other injury concerns.

City are top of the Premier League, a point ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight clash.

Liverpool meanwhile have received a boost of their own with four players returning to training today.

Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate have all returned to training having missed the victory over Brentford before the international break.

Gomez missed out through an unexplained issue with summer signing Gravenberch absent due to a knee problem.

Jones sat out of the Europa League defeat to Toulouse and the win over the Bees with a thigh injury with Konate dealing with a hamstring issue that forced him to withdraw from the France squad during the international break.

