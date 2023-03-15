Man City leave Champions League rivals quaking as Erling Haaland destroys RB Leipzig

Unstoppable Erling Haaland scored record five goals on Tuesday as Manchester City demolished RB Leipzig 7-0 to progress to Champions League quarter-final.

The first leg was 1-1 in Germany but City displayed class at the Etihad Stadium, demolishing their visitors with ease.

Haaland opened scoring for City from the penalty spot, burying the ball low into the bottom right corner on 22 minutes.

He added a second goal two minutes later. He was quickest to the rebound inside the penalty area, and he planted a header low into the middle of the net.

Haaland got his hat-trick on first half added time, after taking an advantage of chaos in the goalmouth and easily scored from a rebound.

It was 4-0 for City on 49 minutes. Jack Grealish pulled the ball back for Ilkay Gundogan on the edge of the box, and he beat the keeper with a fine strike into the bottom right corner.

Haaland got his fourth goal on 53 minutes. He was in the right place at the right time to pounce on the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifled the ball home.

Four minutes later, the gangling striker added his fifth goal to make it 6-0 for the homers, after the ball rebounded to him after a melee in the box, and he easily beat the keeper from close range.

City scored the seventh goal on added time, Riyad Mahrez released Kevin De Bruyne in space on the edge of the box. He spotted the keeper off his line and coolly put the ball into the top right corner.