Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that it had authorised Cheshire police to charge Benjamin Mendy with two additional counts of rape and Louis Saha Matturie, 40, with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which relate to four complainants over the age of 16.

Last month, Mendy was refused bail for a third time at a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

The defendant is being held on remand at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, none of whom can be identified, are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Mendy was charged on August 26, with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year. He is also charged with raping a woman in August.

A trial date has been set for January 24, 2022.

The France defender has been suspended by Manchester City since his arrest.

A club statement in September read: ” Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

Mendy started his professional career with French club Le Havre before moving to Marseille in 2013.

He joined rivals Monaco in 2016, helping them to win the Ligue 1 title in his first season.

His form that year saw him earn a £52million transfer to Manchester City, joining the Premier League club on a five-year deal.

Mendy has three Premier League winners’ medals from his time with City and also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

He started the first game of this season against Tottenham before his arrest.