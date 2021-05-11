Man City crowned EPL champions

Manchester City were crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions on Tuesday, their third title success in the last four years.

City have set series of records en route to Premier League title.

Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday meant City now had an unassailable lead after 35 games.





It is Guardiola’s 10th major honour since taking charge at City in 2016, and it comes a week after they booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final at the end of the month with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

In a season like no other, one which has been significantly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, City have shown remarkable consistency in turbulent times, overcoming a gruelling fixture schedule by heavily rotating the squad to ensure every player has played a part in this success.





The resilience and togetherness of the players, as well as the ingenuity shown by Pep Guardiola and his backroom team, have seen them overcome every challenge they had faced and emerge as clear title winners.

And this success have been delivered without having their beloved supporters with them in the stadium. City’s commitment and desire to deliver success for fans watching at home would have made the reunion at the Etihad Stadium a special occasion for everyone when it finally happened.

Since defeat to Tottenham at the end of November, City have won 22 and drawn two of 27 league matches, a run of form that lifted them from 11th in the table to champions of England with three matches remaining.

City’s win at Palace last weekend was their 11th straight away win in the Premier League, equalling the record set by Chelsea in 2008 and City in 2017.With their Carabao Cup success already assured, City have now won 10 of the last 15 available English trophies.