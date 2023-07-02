Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong – a former transfer target for local rivals Manchester United.

The Red Devils spent much of last summer trying to sign De Jong, 26, as he played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. The Netherlands international didn’t want to leave the Camp Nou, forcing United to swoop for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro late in the window.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently confirmed that an unnamed club – likely to be United – submitted a €100million (£86m) bid for De Jong a year ago, but that wasn’t enough. Now City boss Pep Guardiola is after his signature and is willing to pay £90m.

Guardiola wants a new central midfielder after Treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona on a free transfer. Mateo Kovacic has arrived from Chelsea, but that didn’t stop City from making an unsuccessful £90m bid for West Ham skipper Declan Rice.

The Hammers turned down that offer, with Rice now set to join Arsenal in a £105m deal. As reported by The Sun, that has forced Guardiola to look elsewhere – with De Jong on his transfer shortlist after four impressive seasons in Spain.

De Jong has played 183 games for Barcelona and is one of Xavi’s key players at the Camp Nou – winning the La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup last term. The former Eredivisie Player of the Season has also won the Spanish Cup with Barcelona.