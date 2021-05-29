Man City, Chelsea Fight For Champions League Glory Tonight

Ole Gunner Solskjaer says his Manchester United side failed to turn up in Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

United suffered Europa League final heartbreak by going down to Villarreal 11-10 in the penalty shootout.

The Yellow Submarine took the lead through Gerard Moreno in the 29th minute, but Edinson Cavani restored parity soon after the break.

Both sides cancelled each other out for the remainder of the match and extra time, setting up a nerve-wracking shootout.

21 consecutive spot kicks were scored including that of Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. David De Gea stepped up but saw his low strike saved to deny Solskjaer his first major trophy as Red Devils boss.

And speaking to BT Sport after the match, Solskjaer said: “It’s quiet, a disappointed dressing room. That’s football for you. Sometimes it’s decided on one kick – and that’s the difference between winning and losing.

“We have to learn from that one, not savour this feeling but taste this feeling and make sure we don’t get it again.

“We didn’t turn up. We didn’t play as well as we know we can. We started alright and they got the goal, their only shot on target. We were disappointed to concede a goal on a set play.

“We pushed, we pressed, we got a goal. After we scored we didn’t control the game or dominate as we wanted.

“They made it hard for us, they closed spaces. We had the majority of possession. They defended well. We didn’t create enough big chances.

“Now is not the time to point the finger at what I’d have done differently. But when you come out without the trophy you haven’t done everything right.

“We’re getting closer and closer and better. We were one kick away from a trophy and a good night.

“We have to have the desire to come back next year and improve. The only way to get the margins your side is to work harder and better.”