SPORTS
Man City capitulate as Real Madrid snatch Champions League final spot
Manchester City suffered an astonishing late capitulation at Real Madrid as the Spanish giants set-up a Champions League final against Liverpool – a repeat of the 2018 showpiece.
Riyad Mahrez had appeared to be the hero for Pep Guardiola’s side with his strike in the 73 rd minute flying past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to give City the lead on the night and a seemingly unassailable two-goal aggregate lead after a timid encounter.
However, the hosts – who had not had a shot on target for 90 minutes – improbably turned the tie on its head as Rodrygo Goes scored twice inside the space of 84 seconds to send the game into extra time, before Karim Benzema’s penalty gave them the lead in the tie for the first time.
Over the weekend, Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title and the celebrations went long into the evening in the Spanish capital as the players and management of Los Blancos savoured the triumph with their fanbase before attentions immediately turned to this game and their pursuit of a fifth Champions League crown in nine seasons.
City edged out Los Blancos in Manchester last week in a seven-goal thriller and that ensured that the Premier League champions were marginal favourites to advance through to the final, but this clash in Madrid was entirely different – with a first half scarce on any clearcut goal scoring opportunities.
The home side, pressed with the urgency of needing a goal, provided the greater goal threat but were unable to force Ederson into any saves. Their timid approach was punished when Mahrez fired home with 17 minutes remaining.
That had appeared to be that, before one of football’s most miraculous passages of play. Real Madrid had not had a shot on target in 90 minutes, but just as the game ticked into injury time they did, and they had a goal. Rodrygo was the scorer and all of a sudden, there was palpable hope inside the stadium. 84 seconds later, they had another on target. Rodrygo again. His header beat Ederson and somehow, some way, sent the game into extra-time with City reeling.
Five minutes into added time and Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Ruben Dias caught Benzema in the area, with the Frenchman coolly sending Ederson the wrong way from the penalty spot.
SPORTS
Real Madrid send t-shirt message to Liverpool after Man City Champions League comeback
Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in the Champions League final later this month in a repeat of the tournament’s finale in 2018.
The Spanish giants looked down and out for the majority of the second-leg against Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s side coming into the game with the advantage of a 4-3 home win from the first-leg. Things got even better for the visitors when Riyad Mahrez gave them a two-goal cushion in the 73rd minute.
However, the entire landscape of the tie was flipped on its head when a stoppage time brace from Brazilian forward Rodrygo sent the game into extra-time. Things went from bad to worse when Ruben Dias brought down Karim Benzema inside the area, before the Frenchman picked himself up to convert from the spot and put Real Madrid in front.
City failed to really put their hosts under pressure for the remainder of extra-time as Carlo Ancelotti’s side held on to seal their place in Paris for the final on May 28. The full-time whistle eventually went and marked yet another failure in Europe for Guardiola and his City tenure.
After the game once victory was secured, the Real Madrid players all donned special versions of their home strip personalised with the words “‘All out for” above the number 14. The shirt is in reference to the fact that Los Blancos currently have 13 Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet and now have the chance to add to that tally.
This is not the first time the European titans have done this kind of gesture, with all the players wearing shirts that also read “All out for” above the number 13 before the 2018 final in Kiev against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. The photos sparked outrage among the Liverpool fanbase – many of whom described the stunt as disrespectful.
However, they stuck to their word and delivered on the message by toppling Liverpool 3-1 in the final four years ago. They will take on a drastically different Reds side in the French capital this month – one currently hoping the final will present the chance to cap off a historic quadruple.
The Reds have already sent a message of their own in the direction of Madrid, with Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah taking to Instagram to remind fans of the previous heartache suffered at the hands of Los Blancos.
The Egyptian uploaded a picture of him celebrating alongside Fabinho accompanied by a caption that read: “We have a score to settle.” That update alongside Real Madrid’s over the top celebrations at full time leave the final balanced nicely for a fiercely contested affair.
SPORTS
UCL: Ancelotti sets new record
Real Madrid coach Carlos Ancelotti had already completed a remarkable coaching achievement this season. Over the weekend he became the first boss to win a top flight in each of Europe’s top five leagues – Spain, Germany, Italy, France and England.
The second achievement he had been aiming for was to become the first coach to reach five Champions League finals. He managed Milan to the finals in 2003, 2005 and 2007, then reached it with Real Madrid in 2014. Aside from 2005, the Italian has guided his side to victory on each occasion. Despite not being favourites in this tie, Ancelotti’s side had remained alive for this second leg and then enjoyed this most stunning of comebacks to accomplish his feat.
SPORTS
EPL: Wenger reveals mistake Arsenal made with Unai Emery
Legendary Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger has said the club didn’t give his successor, Unai Emery enough time.
Emery replaced Wenger in the summer of 2018, after the Frenchman had spent 22 years in charge of the Premier League club.
However, he was fired after only 18 months at the Emirates, after the Gunners missed out on a top-four place by a point, finishing in fifth behind Tottenham Hotspur.
In the Europa League, Arsenal lost 4-1 in the final to London rivals Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta was brought in to replace Emery and went on to win the FA Cup in the same season.
Despite failing to qualify for Europe last season, Arteta has been given time to implement his style and philosophy on the squad and patience has paid off this term.
When asked about whether Emery was unfairly treated at Arsenal, Wenger told BEIN Sports: “They didn’t give him enough time, but there is a lot to talk about. For example, is it right that a team who is not successful in the group stages can play in the Europa League.
“For the last 10 years, the teams who are not successful in the Champions League go on to win the UEFA Cup. So, he has transformed a non-successful team into a successful one with Sevilla.
“It was more to give an importance to the trophy than to the sporting integrity. I think Unai Emery is a great coach, he has shown it in Spain and he is constantly at the top level.”
Latest News
- Stock futures fall slightly after Fed induced relief rally
- Bitcoin jumps to $40,000 after Fed chair Powell rules out bigger rate hikes
- Here’s what the Fed’s half-point rate hike means for your money
- US raises interest rates by 50 points — the biggest hike in two decades
- Why I asked my church members to pay N310,000 to fly them to heaven – Cleric
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari returns to Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Power firms owe banks N861.14bn amid worsening electricity crisis
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Liverpool reach Champions League final after staging Villarreal comeback
-
NEWS17 hours ago
2023 : APC set to rake in N2bn as Fayemi, Amosun, Olawepo-Hashim pick forms
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won’t play in competition next season
-
ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
EPL: Wenger reveals mistake Arsenal made with Unai Emery