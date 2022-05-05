Man City capitulate as Real Madrid snatch Champions League final spot 

Manchester City suffered an astonishing late capitulation at Real Madrid as the Spanish giants set-up a Champions League final against Liverpool – a repeat of the 2018 showpiece.

Riyad Mahrez had appeared to be the hero for Pep Guardiola’s side with his strike in the 73 rd minute flying past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to give City the lead on the night and a seemingly unassailable two-goal aggregate lead after a timid encounter.

However, the hosts – who had not had a shot on target for 90 minutes – improbably turned the tie on its head as Rodrygo Goes scored twice inside the space of 84 seconds to send the game into extra time, before Karim Benzema’s penalty gave them the lead in the tie for the first time.

Over the weekend, Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title and the celebrations went long into the evening in the Spanish capital as the players and management of Los Blancos savoured the triumph with their fanbase before attentions immediately turned to this game and their pursuit of a fifth Champions League crown in nine seasons.

City edged out Los Blancos in Manchester last week in a seven-goal thriller and that ensured that the Premier League champions were marginal favourites to advance through to the final, but this clash in Madrid was entirely different – with a first half scarce on any clearcut goal scoring opportunities.

The home side, pressed with the urgency of needing a goal, provided the greater goal threat but were unable to force Ederson into any saves. Their timid approach was punished when Mahrez fired home with 17 minutes remaining.

That had appeared to be that, before one of football’s most miraculous passages of play. Real Madrid had not had a shot on target in 90 minutes, but just as the game ticked into injury time they did, and they had a goal. Rodrygo was the scorer and all of a sudden, there was palpable hope inside the stadium. 84 seconds later, they had another on target. Rodrygo again. His header beat Ederson and somehow, some way, sent the game into extra-time with City reeling.

Five minutes into added time and Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Ruben Dias caught Benzema in the area, with the Frenchman coolly sending Ederson the wrong way from the penalty spot.