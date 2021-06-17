SPORTS
Man City blow as Mahrez set to miss first month of 2022
Manchester City could be without winger Riyad Mahrez for the first month of 2022.
The Citizens relied heavily on Mahrez as they won the Premier League and Carabao Cup trophies in the 2020/2021 season.
As they prepare for next term, City may have to plan without Mahrez for January 2022 as he will participate in the African Cup of Nations.
Mahrez would be out between January 9 and February 6, playing for his country Algeria.
If he is out for that period, he would miss City games including clashes against Chelsea, Southampton and the fourth round of the FA Cup.
SPORTS
Pogba embarrasses Heinekens beer makers at press confab
France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has joined Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in embarrassing another major sponsor of UEFA competitions.
On Tuesday, Ronaldo known for his peak levels of fitness, moved two Coca-cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary.
The 36-year-old then held up a bottle of water and said “Agua” in Portuguese, making headlines and causing the giant beverage makers to lose $4billion in stock value.
Pogba, an avowed muslim also removed a Heineken bottle in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference later on Tuesday.
The United player moved away the beer bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named man of the match in France’s 1-0 Group F win over Germany.
Heineken, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, was not immediately available to comment.
In a response to Ronaldo’s action, UEFA said: “Coca-Cola offers a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament.
This includes waters, isotonic sports drinks and juices, coffee and tea, as well as Coca-Cola.”
SPORTS
5 clubs Sergio Ramos could join after Real Madrid exit including Man Utd and Chelsea
unlikely to be short of options as SunSport picks five clubs he could join next.
It will feel a little weird seeing Sergio Ramos in a different shirt than a Real Madrid one but that will be the case next season.https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_2083989578https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_1709898729https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_851274409https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_1758931677https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_1630537882
The La Liga club announced his exit from the Bernabeu after 16 years of service with the Spaniard set for a farewell press conference on Thursday.
A statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez.
“Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference.”
Madrid could not agree on a new deal with the 35-year-old who earns a reported £312,000-per-week.
But with five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copa del Reys to his name, he will have plenty of suitors, although his age and recent injury history are a slight concern.
Manchester United
Old Trafford seems to be the most likely destination for Ramos given Manchester United’s attempt to sign him back in 2016 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s need for a center-half this summer.
nited have been linked with his partner in crime Raphael Varane in recent weeks, but Ramos’ exit from Madrid means they could turn their attention to him instead.
Ramos revealed he turned down an offer from Man Utd five years ago but was flattered that a club of their stature was keen on signing him.
In an interview with COPE, he said: “There was an offer from United. I considered changing for a while but Real Madrid was always my priority and there were no economic reasons.
“Did I feel cheated [by Madrid]? No, but I did feel disappointed for a while. There were some troubles that came to an end.
“Flattery from big clubs is always good as this is because you are doing well, but the fans and my club want me.”
PSG
The French club usually come into the equation when a big player comes available and Ramos will be no different.
PSG are desperately trying to get over the hump in the Champions League having gone agonisingly close in the previous two seasons and a player of Ramos’ calibre certainly wouldn’t hurt their chances.
After all, he’s won the competition four times.
Ramos would not necessarily be a regular starter with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe forming an effective partnership at the back for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but that could suit the club and the player given the current stage of his career.
Bayern Munich
Another one of Europe’s big hitters who will be in the running to sign the veteran stopper is Bayern Munich.
David Alaba, who joined Madrid, and Jerome Boateng, who hasn’t been offered a new contract, will both leave the Bundesliga club this summer so they are in need of reinforcements at centre-back despite the signing of Dayor Upamecano.
Ramos would certainly be an upgrade over Boateng if he can stay fit and he could be a reassuring presence alongside Upamecano who is still fairly inexperienced.
Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel’s men cannot be ruled out of the running for Ramos as the Blues are one of the few clubs that can afford his hefty salary.
Whether they need a Ramos who is at the back end of his career is a different story.
Chelsea have strong options at the centre-back position with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta all on the books for next season, meaning their defence isn’t exactly a priority.
However, their signing of Thiago Silva last summer proves that going for a quality, experienced defender is a blueprint that can work even if it’s for the short term.
Inter Miami
If Ramos says farewell to Europe, the MLS seems an obvious landing spot for the defender.
And linking up with David Beckham’s Inter Miami would be the most likely destination across the pond.
The American club registered their interest in pursuing Ramos last month as his contract talks stalled with Madrid and so now that his exit is official, the path is clear to make their move.
Beckham is also said to be keen on Marcelo, who also looks likely to depart Spain’s capital this summer, which could be a nice sweetener for Ramos if they come calling.FOLLOW
SPORTS
Aston Villa table offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe
Aston Villa have made an offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.
Villa have made an offer in the region of £25m for Arsenal starlet Smith Rowe.
And Real Madrid are also considering trying to exploit Arsenal’s interest in Martin Odegaard by asking for attacking midfielder Smith Rowe in exchange.
Villa have made their latest bold move of this transfer window by tabling a bid for Smith Rowe. Arsenal are expected to rebuff Villa’s approach.
Villa have already beaten Arsenal to the signing of Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia. The Argentinian arrived for a club-record £33m in a statement-of-intent deal and Smith Rowe is one of the next targets in Villa’s sights.
Ambitious Villa have big plans for this summer window as they bid to build on last season’s mid-table finish and manager Dean Smith is keen to add to the core of young, English talent he already has in his Villa squad.
As well as Smith Rowe he also wants to prise Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse away from St Mary’s.
Latest News
- Gunmen invade Federal Government College in Kebbi, abduct students
- Woman arrested during #EndSARS protest gives birth in prison after 8 months
- Makinde visits Iwo Road, promises to review Park Management System
- Pogba embarrasses Heinekens beer makers at press confab
- Man City blow as Mahrez set to miss first month of 2022
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Tinubu arrives from Dubai
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 most adorable things you can do after sex
-
LIFESTYLES21 hours ago
5 amazing reasons why morning sex is best
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Buhari visits Maiduguri tomorrow
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
7 Million Nigerians Forced Into Poverty In 2020 – World Bank
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
‘So much pain and disappointments but nobody to confide in’ Comedienne Princess cries out
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Baba Ijesha appears in court, denied bail
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Ondo 2020: Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s victory