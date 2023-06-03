Saturday, June 3, 2023
FOOTBALL

Man City beat Man Utd to win FA Cup with Gundogan double

By Online Editor
0
Man city beat Man U to win FA cup

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, including the fastest FA Cup final goal ever, as Manchester City beat Manchester United for trophy two of a possible Treble.

The City captain volleyed a stunner into the top corner after 12 seconds.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes levelled with a penalty after Jack Grealish was penalised for handball by the video assistant referee.

Gundogan scored another volley from outside the box, from another Kevin de Bruyne ball, to win it for City.

Pep Guardiola’s side – with the Premier League and FA Cup both won – can complete the Treble next Saturday in Istanbul, when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Previous article
Manchester United open talks with Chelsea to seal move for Mason Mount
Next article
What’s the fastest goal scored in football history?
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network