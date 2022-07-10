SPORTS
Man City announce Haaland new No.9
Manchester City has handed the club’s No.9 Jersey to new signing, Erling Haaland.
City confirmed the striker as their new number nine on Saturday.
Gabriel Jesus’s departure to Arsenal made the No.9 shirt available for Haaland.
The Norwegian had in fact leaked the number he would be wearing next season after posing with singer, Ozuna, during a ‘Starlite’ event on Wednesday. Haaland handed the singer a signed shirt and the two turned it around to show the cameras the back of it, in doing so, revealing the number 9.
The club also revealed the number that Julian Alvarez will wear. He is another one of City’s additions summer although, he was bought in the January transfer window but stayed at his former club, River Plate, on loan before arriving at the Etihad this week.
Dembele refuses to leave Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele has refused to leave Barcelona despite his contract expiring last Thursday.
The Frenchman, who is heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, is still waiting on the Catalan side to approve his new contract at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The winger has agreed a two-year deal to extend his stay at the club, however, the deal is yet to be sanctioned due to the Spanish giant’s financial situation.
Barcelona President, Joan Laporta had declared last week that the Frenchman is no longer their player. But it seems he is not bothered as he is fully on board to stay at the Nou Camp.
Gabriel Jesus opens up on why he joined Arsenal, says he wants to ‘win everything at his new club
Gabriel Jesus wants to “win everything” with Arsenal after his £45million transfer from Manchester City.
The Brazilian was part of a winning machine at City, earning four Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup during his five-and-a-half year spell at the Etihad.
Arsenal finished last season outside of the top four for a sixth consecutive year, but Jesus believes he can help them get back on track.
Speaking to Goal, he said: “First of all, [I need] to adapt. Adapt to the club, adapt with the players, the way they play and the way they are.
“After this, everything else will come naturally. This is football. Football is the same everywhere.
“Then at the end of the season I want to win something. Win trophies. Like everybody here at Arsenal. That is the only way to make myself a name in the history of this big club.
“It is a big club with a big project. When Edu explained to me what they want for the future, I was so excited to join Arsenal because I love the project. I want to win trophies. I want to win everything.”
Jesus then reiterated that it was his compatriot Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, that convinced him to sign.
He added: “In my life, I always liked projects. When Edu came to talk to me, I was so happy with the ideas of the club. The way they want to go, the things they want to do.
“Then I was pretty sure I would come to Arsenal. But after I talked to Mikel (Arteta), I was 100 per cent sure. Because I trust in him. Because I trust in this big club. And I trust in myself and the players as well.
“There is a lot of talent here. Very good players. And young players. Like me, I’m still young. So everyone is together in this. Like a family. That is what I want.”
Jesus scored 95 goals in 233 appearances for City but found that his importance was about to wane following the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.
He is set to be joined out the door by Raheem Sterling, who is on the brink of a £45m move to Chelsea.
As for Arsenal, club chiefs are set to allow boss Mikel Arteta to add to the £83million that he has already spent on Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner this summer.
The Gunners are set to launch a £30m bid for Leicester star Youri Tielemans, although they are struggling to flog SEVEN first team stars surplus to requirements.
Arsenal would like to receive fees for the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Pablo Mari and Bernd Leno – but have so far been unable to find suitors.
Todd Boehly touches down in Barcelona as Chelsea aim to hijack Frenkie de Jong transfer
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has landed in Barcelona amid suggestions that the Blues are bidding to hijack Manchester United ‘s £56million deal to sign Frenkie de Jong.
The American tycoon, who was handed the keys to Stamford Bridge thanks to a £4.25billion takeover in May, is aiming to make a statement in his first summer transfer window at the helm. Snatching De Jong from United’s clutches has emerged a potential power move, with reports in Spain claiming that Chelsea have joined the race to sign the in-demand Dutch midfielder.
While the Blues are also in talks with Barcelona over the sales of Spanish defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicuteta, it’s expected that De Jong will be one of the topics discussed when the Chelsea chief sits down with Camp Nou officials at a restaurant on Thursday evening. Quizzed by a reporter from Cope as why he was in the city, Boehly smiled and coolly replied: “We’re here for a meal.”
The 25-year-old Netherlands international, who the Red Devils are still quietly confident over winning the race for, wants to stay in Catalunya. However, Barcelona’s perilous financial predicament means that the club would be open to sell him, should their demands be met – despite club president Joan Laporta claiming that De Jong wasn’t for sale yesterday.
“Frenkie is not for sale. He is a Barcelona player,” Laporta – also spotted walking into the same restaurant as Boehly alongside fellow Barcelona officials Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany – declared in a press conference on Wednesday, unveiling new singing Frank Kessie, notably a midfielder. “There are offers but that’s not the case. We don’t want to sell.”
While United chief executive Richard Arnold claims that money isn’t a problem in negotiations, Chelsea have a trump card on their Premier League rivals: Champions League football. De Jong wants to play in Europe’s premier competition, which new manager Erik ten Hag ‘s Red Devils will be without next season.
Boehly’s Blues, on the other hand, have their place in the group stages secured, as boss Thomas Tuchel looks to replenish his midfield options with the addition of a fresh face. It’s been no secret that the new head honcho at Stamford Bridge wants to make a splash in his first transfer window. Chelsea are close to signing Raheem Sterling after agreeing personal terms with the Manchester City star, and are even hoping to prise Cristiano Ronaldo away from Old Trafford.
