Man arrested after heckling Prince Andrew as he walked behind Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
A man has been arrested after heckling Prince Andrew as the Queen’s cortege went up Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.
All the Queen’s children, including the King, were walking behind her coffin when the man shouted: “Andrew, you’re a sick old man”.
He was removed from the crowd and detained by police.
Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at around 2.50pm today.”
Video published on Twitter shows the man being pulled to the floor by a police officer and what appears to be a member of the public.
He shouts “disgusting” as he is led away by police.
Today’s arrest came as the Queen’s coffin was being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, where it will rest until tomorrow.
A woman was earlier charged with breaching the peace during Sunday’s Accession Proclamation for the King in Edinburgh. She was pictured outside St Giles’ Cathedral with an anti-monarchy sign.
Police said a third person, a 74-year-old man, was also arrested and charged with breaching the peace on Sunday.
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnapped victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.
Aruwan said, “According to operational feedback, the troops, under Operation Forest Sanity, embarked on a clearance operation from Damba to Kangon Kadi, and fired on identified bandit locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa river.
“Bandits fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp.
“The victims were rescued by the troops.“
The Commissioner said, Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i, noted the report with gratitude and commended the troops for sustaining valiant efforts across several fronts.
“Citizens will be updated on further developments,“ Aruwan added. (NAN).
Man U vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool are postponed due to insufficient police presences ahead of the Queen’s funeral
The Premier League have confirmed two more matches have been postponed due to insufficient policing during the 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth.
League chiefs held a meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss their next steps over scheduling games after last weekend’s fixtures were postponed.
It was determined that Chelsea versus Liverpool and Manchester United versus Leeds had to be postponed due to a strain on policing.
With the funeral of the Queen to be hold on Monday – and a number of lead-up events at the weekend as part of the 10 days of mourning – it has been determined that police cannot provide enough cover to allow the high-profile to go ahead.
Brighton against Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to rail strikes – which are now not going ahead – but there has been no reneging on the decision to push that match back.
On the postponement of Manchester United’s match at Old Trafford against bitter rivals Leeds United, the last time they played there was 900 police on duty and Greater Manchester Police has already seen many of their members temporarily redeployed to Scotland or London following the death of the Queen.
Tottenham’s Saturday evening game against Leicester City and Brentford’s London derby with Arsenal on Sunday are among the seven games given the green light.
Nottingham Forest against Fulham on Friday night is also among the games going ahead.
Forest are due to face Fulham on Friday at the City Ground with an 8pm kick off and police have not raised any objections to the game going ahead while stewards have also cleared the way.
In a statement, the Premier League said: ‘Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.
‘The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.
‘For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.
‘New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.’
Police officers from forces across the country will be drafted in to support the Metropolitan Police with hundreds of thousands of people set to descend on London for the historic events.
Oba’s son hired gunmen to attack his father inside palace in Ogun
Some gunmen on Sunday invaded the palace of the Oba of Gbokoto land, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba G.O Olukunle, shooting repeatedly.
The police spokesman in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Monday.
It was gathered that the gunmen, said to be suspected members of the Eiye cult group, have been arrested by the police.
Oyeyemi said they were nabbed “while attempting to kill the traditional ruler in his palace,” as directed by his son.
The Police Public Relations Officer identified the suspects as, Hammed Jelili, Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Ogundele Ojeh and Sunkanmi Fadina.
The monarch had made a distress call to the police at Oja-Odan division around 4:25 pm, saying “some cultists were about to kill him in his palace.”
Upon the distress call, the DPO of the Oja-Odan division was said to have mobilized his men to the palace, “where they met the hoodlums shooting sporadically.”
Oyeyemi said the “policemen engaged them in a shootout and eventually subdued the cultists and got six amongst them arrested.”
On interrogation, Oyeyemi informed that the arrested suspects had confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity.
“They also informed the police that, it was the son of the Oba who is now at large that invited them to come and eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has been having with his mother,” Oyeyemi said.
He reported that one locally-made double-barrelled pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered from the suspects.
The said son of the Oba, according to Oyeyemi, had fled “with another gun belonging to the group.”
Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the six arrested men to the State CIID in Eleweran, Abeokuta, even as he ordered that the fleeing son of the traditional ruler be hunted, to bring him to justice.
