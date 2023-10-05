Old habits die hard.

Malia Obama was spotted smoking a cigarette while outside of a convenience store in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The daughter of former President Barack Obama was photographed puffing on the cig while chatting with a friend and standing next to a black car.

The 25-year-old appeared to be relaxed while wearing a blue cardigan, brown trousers and black shoes.

Malia complemented her laid-back, makeup-free look by wearing her long hair down.

This isn’t the only time the former First Daughter has been seen smoking.

The Harvard graduate was caught smoking a joint while attending the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago back in 2016.

Coincidentally, she was photographed wearing a “Smoking Kills” tee while at another music festival in Philadelphia weeks later.

The smoking habit appears to run in the family as Malia’s younger sister, Sasha Obama, was recently spotted taking puffs of a cigarette while leaving a Labor Day party in Los Angeles last month.

The University of Southern California graduate, 22, was photographed in a barely-there bikini top and blue maxi skirt while socializing with friends on the street.



Malia and Sasha may have picked up the smoking habit from their father, former President Barack Obama.

The politician, 62, previously opened up about his addiction and revealed he used to smoke up to 10 cigarettes a day.

However, before the 2008 election, Barack promised wife Michelle Obama that he would quit.

“As a former smoker, I constantly struggle with it,” he admitted at a press conference in 2009. “Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker or a constant smoker? No.”

He later credited Malia with helping him quit in his 2020 memoir, “A Promised Land.”

Barack wrote that seeing his eldest daughter’s disappointment when she “smelled” tobacco “on his breath” made him put down the cigarettes for good.