Malami may lose prestigious SAN title over raid on Justice Odili’s home- NBA president
The Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami may be stripped of the award of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and other legal titles if found wanting in the invasion of the Abuja home of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, by agents of the Federal Government last week.
The President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata who disclosed this on Friday at a special press briefing in Lagos described the operation as egregious and the gathering of an ominous cloud over the judiciary.
Akpata said the raid on Odili was reminiscent of how operatives of the Department of State Services in 2016 raided the homes of seven judges and how a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen (retd.), was “illegally removed from office,” ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Apata vowed that the NBA would stop at nothing to ensure that those behind the latest operation were unmasked and punished, to put a stop to “the assault on the judiciary.”
He said the NBA would not accept the flurry of denials by the Attorney General of the Federal and security agencies that they knew nothing about the operation.
He said the NBA also rejected the panel being set up by the AGF to investigate the matter because the AGF himself has a case to answer and he could not be a judge in his own case.
He, therefore, called on the President, General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to set up an independent panel to unravel the actors behind the invasion of Justice Odili’s home.
Akpata said, “We are calling on the President, the head of the executive government arm of government, to set up an independent panel of inquiry, to look into this assault on the judiciary, which is another arm of government because there is a dark cloud hanging and all fingers are pointing at the executive as being behind this action.
“It behoves Mr President to step in immediately, to set up this panel of inquiry, which, at the minimum, will have a judicial officer and the NBA involved so that we can get to the bottom of this issue and ask: who gave that instruction?”
Akpata said the NBA would also do its own housekeeping, vowing that, “In the event that we find that any lawyer was involved in this unfortunate incident, that lawyer will be subjected to our disciplinary mechanisms and that lawyer will definitely face the music.”
The NBA President said, “We note that the Attorney General of the Federation has reportedly agreed to make himself available for investigation. This is consistent with the position of the National Executive Council of the NBA, to the effect that the Attorney General definitely has questions to answer. However, he cannot subject himself to a panel that he sets up. This is why the panel to be set up by the President is very necessary.
“If the Attorney General is found culpable, then as a lawyer, we will take him before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee and the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee; because if indeed, he is found to have given the directives that led to the invasion of the home of the Justice of the Supreme Court, then he is not fit to hold the office he occupies presently and continue to be the recipient of the privileges the profession has accorded to him.”
Asked by a journalist if the NBA has the power to discipline the AGF, Akpata added, “There is a mechanism, and that is for us to bring him before the LDPC and what does the LPDC do? What is the ultimate sanction, amongst others? He can be stopped from practising law. What does the LPPC do, amongst others? The LPPC can strip him of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and also the Body of Benchers can reconsider his life membership of that body. So, without mincing words, those are the steps that the NBA can take.”
The NBA President said action was also being taken against the Abuja magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, who issued the search warrant leading to the invasion of Justice Odili’s home.
“Questions must be asked of the quality and sufficiency of the materials placed before His Worship before issuing the search warrant in the first place. The NBA National Executive Council believes that even on a cursory reading of the materials placed before His Worship, there is a prima facie evidence that the search warrant ought not to have been issued in the circumstance,” he said.
MTN, Airtel get approval to operate payment service bank
MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa have received approval in principle to operate a payment service bank (PSB) in the country.
The two leading telcos disclosed in regulatory filings on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday.
The two firms would be required to fulfil a number of conditions before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued regulatory licence for them to start operations.
To operate a payment service bank in Nigeria, one of the conditions is to meet a minimum capital requirement of $12.2 million (N5 billion). This is a condition MTN Nigeria and Airtel could easily meet
Anambra decides: Policemen protest non-payment of feeding allowance
Police officers deployed for Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State have protested the alleged non-payment of their feeding allowance.
The officers, on Friday, demanded that the N10,000 approved for their feeding should be paid immediately.
The cops, many of whom arrived Anambra during the week, were not given accommodation.
According to a video, the officers gathered at Idemili Ogidi Police Division, chanting “pay us our money.”
“Here are policemen protesting over non-payment of Election feeding allowance. 10,000 naira is the amount for feeding. Meanwhile, over three days now, no accommodation and no food to eat. Many of the junior ranks are stranded in Idemili Ogidi Division where they received 1,500 police personnel from Lagos State,” an affected senior police said.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, did not answer calls to his phone number, neither did he reply a message seeking his reaction to the incident.
Recall that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, had deployed over 34,000 policemen to Anambra for the governorship election.
Declare bandits terrorists under 24-hours, Reps tell Buhari again
The House of Representatives’ Committee on Army has again urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to declare bandits terrorists to enable the Nigerian Armed Forces to fully clamp down on them.
The Chairman of the committee, Abdulrazak Namdas, made the call when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, appeared before the committee to defend the budget proposed for 2022 in Abuja on Friday.
It was the second time the committee was urging Buhari to take the action within 24 hours.
The House had on September 30, 2021, a day after the Senate passed the resolution, asked Buhari to designate bandits, who have dominated the North-West and parts of the North-Central geopolitical zones, and their sponsors as terrorists.
The lawmakers made the demand when the Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army in Minna, Niger State, came for budget defence earlier on Thursday.
In his welcome address on Friday, Namdas said, “My committee members have said I should repeat what I said yesterday before TRADOC yesterday, that they are a training institution and we charge them to train more on terrorism and banditry because these are actually challenging issues.
“That was the main reason why we in the National Assembly – both the House and the Senate – have passed a resolution urging the President to also designate bandits as terrorists so that it can enable the Army to tackle the challenge headlong. We know at the moment that there are technical challenges with using our equipment because of certain conditions.
“At least, we urge the President to please help sign this because right now, the activities of bandits are getting even more sophisticated – more than even what is happening in the North-East.”
Namdas also observed that the morale of officers and men of the Nigerian Army was low in terms of accommodation, noting that they could only be the best if they were psychologically stable.
“It is our hope that the Armed Forces Fund Bill currently awaiting concurrence at the Senate, when passed and assented to by the President, will help tackle some of these major challenges,” he said.
Speaking to journalists after the closed-door session, Namdas criticised the amount allocated to the Nigerian Army in the 2022 Appropriation Bill for capital expenditure as inadequate.
He said, “In 2021, the capital (expenditure) was N29bn; today, in 2022, it is N28bn. So, instead of moving up, it is going down. Actually, the money is very small. There is a need for us to sit down and see how we can help the Army move forward.
“Agreed, we have done enough in the supplementary budget, but the capital component of it for the whole 2022 is N28bn. We can’t do much with the money.”
Namdas added, “Another challenge we are faced with is that, even if you have 100 per cent of the money on the ground, you have to place an order. Army equipment is not something you buy over the shelf.
“Even when you placed (an order for) Tucanos, it took you how many years to get here? Even if you budget this year and you go and inspect certain things, you will not see them immediately because they come based on the timing that is allowed.”
Earlier before the closed-door session, Yahaya, who noted that it was his first time of officially defending the Nigerian Army’s budget before the committee, said the last two years had “indeed been challenging”, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The COAS said while the Nigerian Army proposed a budget of about N710bn for 2022, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning’s budget ceiling reduced it to a total N579bn.
