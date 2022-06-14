NEWS
Malabu Oil Scandal: United Kingdom court rules against Nigerian government on $1.7bn JP Morgan case involving ex-Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete
The Nigerian government has lost its $1.7 billion claims against JP Morgan Chase Bank over the transfer of proceeds from the sale of OPL 245 in 2011.
The government had sued JP Morgan on the grounds of “Quincecare duty”, alleging that the bank “ought to have known” that there was corruption and fraud in the transaction which saw Malabu sell its 100 per cent in OPL 245 to Shell and ENI for $1.1 billion.
The Malabu scandal involved the transfer of about $1.1 billion through the Nigerian government to accounts controlled by a former Nigerian Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete.
From accounts controlled by Etete, about half the money ($520 million) went to accounts of companies controlled by Aliyu Abubakar, popularly known in Nigeria as the owner of AA oil.
Anti-corruption investigators and activists suspect he fronted for top officials of the Goodluck Jonathan administration as well of officials of Shell and ENI.
The transaction was authorised in 2011 by ex-president Jonathan through some of his cabinet ministers and the money was payment for OPL 245, one of Nigeria’s richest oil blocks.
The oil resources of the OPL 245 license have remained undeveloped since the controversies began.
In the judgement delivered on Tuesday, the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales Commercial Court said there was no proof that Nigeria was defrauded in the deal.
Judge Sara Cockerill said that by the time of the 2013 payments, the bank was on notice of a risk of fraud, Bloomberg reports.
“There was a risk – but it was, on the evidence, no more than a possibility based on a slim foundation.
“The Federal Republic of Nigeria is naturally disappointed by the outcome of the judgment and will be reviewing it carefully before considering next steps.
“The FRN will continue its fight against fraud and corruption and to work to recover funds for the people of Nigeria.
“This judgment reflects our commitment to acting with high professional standards in every country we operate in, and how we are prepared to robustly defend our actions and reputation when they are called into question,” JPMorgan said in a statement.
The Nigerian government had earlier argued that there were enough “red flags” for JP Morgan to have halted the transfers.
However, the bank rejected Nigeria’s claims, maintaining that all due processes were followed and money laundering checks were done, arguing that allegations of fraud only came up after a new government took over in Nigeria.
NEWS
Fulani herdsmen planning to disguise as worshippers, attack churches in South-East – IPOB warns Christian leaders
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has sent a warning to the Christian community in the South-East about plots by the Fulani herdsmen to attack churches in the region.
The spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, who made this known in a statement, affirmed that the herders had already infiltrated commercial cities in the South-East.
Emma Powerful, who disclosed that the information was obtained by the M-branch of IPOB, claimed that part of the plot by the herdsmen was to disguise as Christians and worship in churches but their aim would be to attack the worshippers.
He explained that all markets in South-East were also targets of the invaders, just as he advised that the locations should be adequately protected.
He said, “Churches must introduce tighter and properly detailed security measures, and return home early. We advise Christians and other religious leaders to sit up, be at alert and be security conscious as strange seeming worshippers of non-Igbo ethnicity would infiltrate their midst to commit havoc.
“They must be on the lookout for Fulani persons that may come to join them in pretence as converted Christians; do not also be deceived into thinking that Fulani don’t speak Igbo, dress like Igbo and behave like indigenes because they do.
“So many of them were born and brought up in Igbo land and they know not just all nooks and crannies, they also understand all events and their seasons. These terrorists and bandits have flooded Biafra land especially the commercial cities like Aba, others in Abia State where Pastor (William) Kumuyi had chosen for his aborted crusade.
“They parade themselves as having converted to Christianity and are being rejected by their Muslim families in the North, which for us is “tragedy waiting to happen”.
“They now attach Christian names to their names as religious tricks to have you accept them. Examples Emmanuel Kabiru Sule, Mathew Christian Shehu, John Lewis Katsina and others.
“They tell very pathetic stories that touch the hearts of people of conscience like the Igbos, please don’t allow them they are terrorists and bandits. Christians in Biafraland should know that they are the next target and they must take absolute security precautions as their plans are deadlier than can be imagined.
“All markets leaders are advised to beef up their securities because markets, where our people stay and do business, are another important target for Fulani bandits they have encircled everywhere but they will fail and nobody should entertain fear because IPOB/ESN is waiting for them, however, be sure to take precautionary measures.
“Dangers ahead are too enormous, be ready for what is to come, Biafrans, and report suspected movements to IPOB offices around you, we must bring them down; they will not succeed.”
NEWS
Court strikes out suit by Yoruba group, Ilana Omo Oodua seeking to stop Ekiti, Osun governorship elections
A Federal High Court Sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has struck out a suit challenging the making and validity of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria for lack of jurisdiction and locus standi.
The apex body of Yoruba self-determination movement, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, had in the suit questioned the composition of the constitution.
But in his ruling on Tuesday, Justice Banji Ikuewumi dismissed the suit.
The judge ruled on the case despite the fact that the Respondents in the case, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were yet to file a defence statement nor appear in court since the inception of the case.
Ikuewumi declared that INEC and AGF were not based nor situated in Ekiti State even though they carry on business in Ado Ekiti; therefore, the case ought to be instituted at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.
He also ruled that the six Plantifs who instituted the suit on behalf of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide did not show sufficient proof that the 1999 constitution of Nigeria and that the conduct of Ekiti Governorship Election affected them in anyway more than it affected other 2million eligible voters in Ekiti State.
Meanwhile, a statement signed by the Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, stated that the judge ruled that the six Plantiffs were not enough to represent over two million voters in the suit challenging the 1999 constitution neither were they enough to demand for the Ekiti State Governorship Election to be stopped.
Reacting to the ruling, however, lead counsel to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Tolu Babaleye, described the verdict as a miscarriage of justice, and vowed to appeal the judgement.
Babaleye said the judge had turned himself to a father Christmas who now strikes out a suit based on Locus Standi when the respondents had not even appeared in court since the inception of the case in April.
The Abuja Based Constitutional Lawyer said “the case came up this morning for ruling on issue of forum and locus standi raised suo motu by the Hon. Presiding Judge.”
He added, “The court came to conclusion that the six defendants cannot represent the over two million voters in Ekiti, that the Claimants have not shown how they are affected more than other Ekiti people if the election is allowed to go on and if the Constitution is invalidated as they prayed for.
“The court also held that INEC and Attorney General of the Federation are not resident in Ekiti, and as such, the Court in Ado Ekiti is not the appropriate forum for the suit to be instituted.
“Based on these reasons, the court struck out the Ilana case pending at Federal High Court Ado Ekiti this morning. I am taking immediate step to get the ruling, study it and determine the next line of action after due consultations with my Clients.
“But to be specific, we shall appeal against this ruling which, in my opinion, is a miscarriage of justice. The judge should not have turned himself to a Father Christmas, he should have transferred this matter to Abuja insted of striking it out. The struggle continues.”
NEWS
Nigerian man, US lover under ‘drug influence’ walk naked in Lagos estate, attempt suicide
There was a mild drama in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) axis of Lagos State after a man and lady believed to be his lover took to the street naked.
In a now-viral video, passersby confirmed that the duo were under the influence of hard drugs.
Some residents were also seen trying to stop them and find out what went wrong but the man and his lover kept walking around naked.
Although there was no evidence of what led to their strange behaviour, another group of witnesses attributed their walking naked to a ritual.
The incident happened on Sunday night.
In a note shared by one of the witnesses, woman is from the United States of America and came to Nigeria only last October.
According to the note, the pair were said to have attempted to kill themselves under the influence of the hard drugs.
The witness added that it took the intervention of the VGC security team to rescue them and rush them to a nearby hospital.
The source said, “Dear neighbours, greetings to you, all. Yesterday on our close, at about 11 pm, the Vice-Chairman called my attention to an ugly situation whereby two adults; male and female were seen walking around the estate completely naked,” it reads.
“Our estate security and management personnel accosted them and accompanied them to our close (63) where the duo purportedly resided in a BQ. As the case may be, the situation soon got out of hand when both adults slit their writs and necks in what seemed to be a suicide attempt, saying they would die and rise again in three days.
“Further investigation of their BQ apartments revealed some items such as illegal drugs and other substances. They were obviously under the influence of some substances (drug abuse).
“Thank God for the swift response of our management, security and medical team who eventually sedated the victims and took them to the hospital around 12.45am.
“Drug abuse is real. May God help our teens and let us be observant and to report anything that looks out of the ordinary within the neighbourhood. They were going into the 5th dimension ie kill themselves and rise after three days. It took about five hours to get them to the hospital on Saturday night. The girl is a full American that came in from the US in October to experience the 5th dimension with the guy.
“They got home and slit their wrists and necks and their door had to be broken down. The hospital said they were both on Colorado, Canadian Loud, aka Mkpuru Mmiri.”
