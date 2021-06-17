Makinde visits Iwo Road, promises to review Park Management System

Following the mayhem at Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has visited the scene of incident on Thursday promising to sanitise the area behind Iwo Road where cultists congregate.

Makinde also promised to review the Park Management System under the leadership of Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila populary known as Auxiliary.

He made this known in tweet on his verified twitter account.

It read: “I visited the scene of the Iwo Road incident this morning. The loss of lives during the mayhem that occurred is unfortunate and should never have happened.

“I give you my word that we will ensure that everyone involved in the dastardly act is brought to book.

“I have ordered investigations. In the meantime, we will sanitise the area behind Iwo Road where cultists congregate and review the Park Management System.

“We have also informed the phone sellers to choose representatives who will discuss how we can assist them.”

Pandemonium broke out at Iwo road following an alleged attack on phone sellers by suspected members of the Oyo state Park Management System.

Reports say two people were confirmed dead while several others were injured.

There have been wide condemnations from all sectors on the attack on the handling of security issue by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government.