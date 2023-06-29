Makinde sets to announce new appointees

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that he will soon announce the names of several new appointees. He made this announcement during a visit from Muslim leaders in the government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

Makinde expressed his gratitude to the Muslim community for their support and assured them that his administration is committed to achieving sustainable development in the state. He also acknowledged the attempts to divide the state along religious lines during the election campaign, but commended the people for remaining united.

The governor stated, “Our people are expectant, and they want us to move as fast as possible, and we have started. The House of Assembly, yesterday (Tuesday), cleared some of our commissioner-nominees. The structure of the government will start taking shape in a few days. So, our people should not despair or think we are moving slowly this time around. No, we are not. We will even double our pace.”

During the visit, Taofeek Arapaja, the state’s former deputy governor and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), expressed his gratitude to the governor for empowering the people of the state and implementing commendable projects. He praised Makinde for fulfilling his promises in his first term and expressed confidence that he would continue to do so.

The delegation included Muhammed Fadeyi, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly; Abbas Agboworin, a member representing Ibadan’s North-East and South-East Federal Constituencies; Bayo Lawal, the Director-General of Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation; Wasiu Adeleke, the PDP state Secretary; Akeem Olatunji, the PDP state PRO; and Wulemat Ibitoye, the PDP state Women Leader, among others.