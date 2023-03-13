Makinde removes name from Adogba mosque after protest by MURIC

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has removed his name from the signboard of Adogba Central Mosque, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

A religious group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had on Saturday, criticised the governor for renaming the rebuilt Adogba Central Mosque, which his administration demolished in 2020, after himself.

MURIC Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in a statement said Makinde has no moral right to take such action.

Akintola demanded that the mosque’s original name must be maintained.

MURIC advised the governor to effect the change before the gubernatorial election on Saturday to avoid a protest vote.

Makinde reportedly gave orders for the removal on Sunday, following Saturday’s protest.

Our correspondent who visited the mosque on Monday observed that the governor’s name has been removed from the inscription on the mosque, which now reads ‘Adogba Central Mosque’