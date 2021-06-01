Makinde approves reduction in LAUTECH tuition fees

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makind has approved a reduction in the amount of tuition for students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

The governor, who spoke during an unscheduled visit to the institution in Ogbomoso Tuesday, 25 per cent reduction in school fees for the students

He said the reduction would cut across all students irrespective of their statuses.

Before the reduction, the least amount students of Oyo state origin pay is N140,000 while non-indigene pay N170, 000.

He asserted that though LAUTECH tuition fees was the lowest among state-owned universities in the country, “but I have approved your demand on the tuition fees reduction.”

The governor further promised to prioritise needs of the institution to enhance smooth academic programme in the school, saying that “never again will a four-year programme turn to eight-year programme in the school.”

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the LAUTECH Students Union, Mr Olabisi Olamide lauded Makinde for his passion for the institution, saying his uncommon love for the school prompted his efforts and subsequent sole ownership of the institution by Oyo state.

Olamide requested the governor to reduce the school tuition fees and called for introduction of more courses in the school academic programme “now that the school has been converted to conventional university.”