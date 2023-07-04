Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Makinde appoints four new media aides

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of four more media aides.

The governor made this disclosure on Monday.

Makinde through a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, charged the new appointees to discharge their duties as expected.

The letter was made available to newsmen through the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The statement said that Olorundare Olamide Wilson has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant on New Media, while Oluwadare Daniel Aleshinloye has been reappointed as Special Assistant on Photography.

The duo of Mr. Timilehin Olubiyi and Miss Mobolaji Dada have been appointed as Special Assistant (New Media I) and Special Assistant (New Media II), respectively.

The statement added that Makinde has also approved the appointment of the immediate past Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Abiodun Oni, as the Director-General of the Mineral Development Agency of Oyo State and Executive Chairman of the Pacesetter Mineral Development Company.

 

