Makinde appoints ex-UI DVC, Adeyemo SSG

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced the appointment of a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), University of Ibadan, Professor Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo as Secretary to the State Government.

Makinde made this announcement on Monday.

Adeyemo is a Professor at the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, University of Ibadan.

The announcement was contained in a letter signed by the Governor, made available to newsmen Monday morning.

The statement added that Adeyemo had earlier served as the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment team.

The professor was born on July 17, 1970.